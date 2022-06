Gallery

Former winners, businesses and individuals attended this year's launch party for the Ely Hero Awards at Poets House. - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

What has been pinned by organisers as “a highlight of the calendar” in the shape of the Ely Hero Awards is back for the fifth time.

A launch party on June 13 officially kicked off this year’s Ely Heroes, which boasts 10 award categories including the renamed .

Three finalists in each category will be selected by judges to attend the awards evening at The Maltings on September 23, having been staggered two nights last year.

Here is an insight into what the judges will look for in each category:

Smiliest Server: judges will look for a person “who has a customer facing role in the community”, who is friendly and who goes above and beyond for customers.

Colleague of the year: is there a person at work that “is always willing to go the extra mile?” They could be the “go-to” person if you need help, or promote a community feel in the workplace.

Caring companion: Quite simply, “the care they give is incredible and you certainly couldn’t do without them”.

Most amazing professional: This person could be your fitness instructor, dentist, mechanic, someone that never fails to make a difference and provides “a truly professional service”.

Neighbour of the year: an individual who gives their time helping someone else, knowing what ‘community’ means and wants to make their neighbour’s life more pleasant.

Best teacher: from pre-school to college, giving support and motivation, this teacher has made “a significant difference” to the class and/or a student.

Child of achievement: a child under 16-years-old has “sacrifices above and beyond their years”, including battling an illness of their own. Children who show “courage and bravery” having gone or going through illness/disability can also be nominated for The Jay Davison Child of Achievement Award in memory of Jay.

Sporting hero: this person could be a kit man, fitness coach, someone whose commitment to sport is paramount over many years.

The Ely Hero: this is someone who “judges believe stand out above all other nominations”, who have shown courage and concerned about others, all without expectation of a reward.

Entries close on Sunday, August 31.

For more information on the award categories and to nominate, visit: https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/nominate/.

Mrs Susan Freestone OBE DL, deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire with Cllr Richard Morgan, mayor of Ely. - Credit: Adam Fairbrother

Live music was played throughout the Ely Hero Awards launch party at Poets House. - Credit: Adam Fairbrother