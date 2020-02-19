How to choose a conservatory: A buyer's guide

You may not need planning permission before you start building your conservatory. Picture: BAAM Louise Young Photography

Not sure if you need planning permission before you begin work on your conservatory? Stuck for inspiration and can't work out what style will work best with your home?

The Elglaze can team fit any internal finishes you have chosen. Picture: BAAM The Elglaze can team fit any internal finishes you have chosen. Picture: BAAM

Elglaze sales manager, Jim Wright, has all the answers - from obtaining your quote to fitting and installing your dream conservatory - this guide tells you everything you need to know.

What conservatory should I buy?

There are varying styles of conservatories to choose from. The age and style of your property may help you make your first decision.

"For period properties I'd recommend choosing a traditional style of conservatory," Jim said. "Victorian, Gable-ended or Edwardian conservatories will work best."

"For modern homes, our bespoke conservatories offer the sleek lines and architectural design to complement this style of property. They're designed to your specification and to fit virtually any space."

Mr Garner of Bluntisham said he would recommend Elglaze to family and friends. Picture: BAAM Mr Garner of Bluntisham said he would recommend Elglaze to family and friends. Picture: BAAM

Which conservatory roof is best?

"Our bespoke conservatories mainly use either the Equinox tiled roof system or a flat roof with a Skypod rooflight," he said.

An Equinox tiled roof uses steel or composite tiles matched to the colour of your home's roof. It's thermally efficient and well-insulated and will shade your conservatory from the sun's glare, making it a useable space all year round.

The Skypod conservatory roof skylight is a contemporary take on a traditional glass roof that will allow in plenty of light and open up the space.

How long does it take to build a conservatory?

"The entire process, from start to finish will take between 14 to 16 weeks," Jim explained. "Once we've gathered your detailed requirements, it's 10 to 12 weeks for delivery, then two to four weeks for us to build and complete any finishes to the interior."

When do you need planning permission for your conservatory?

Newer builds have updated building regulations, meaning you may not need planning permission before you start building your conservatory.

"If you want to build a large conservatory then it may be necessary," Jim explained. "To save you the time and stress, we'll look into this for you and make sure you have all the necessary permissions before construction begins."

What's included in your conservatory installation?

A standard conservatory fitting will include any groundworks ahead of the build. It includes supply and installation of the conservatory itself and afterwards, the Elglaze team can install any electrics required and fit any internal finishes you have chosen.

"We can supply and install flooring, undertake plastering, add skirting boards and any other finishes you specify. We'll run through everything in your first meeting with us to make sure we don't miss a thing."

What do Elglaze customers have to say?

Mr Garner of Bluntisham said: "I would recommend Elglaze to family and friends. The team was excellent, and the installation has more than met my needs."

Mrs Cook of Cambridge said: "Elglaze was recommended to me by a friend. Jim was very personable (and a fellow north-easterner!) The team were great. We expect to do more business with them in the future."

Mr and Mrs Stewart from Ely said: "From the first day we enquired about a quotation, we received professional care and advice in all aspects of choosing what we required. Thank you for a job extremely well carried out."

Elglaze has been fitting conservatories since 1983

"We pride ourselves on a sales process that's never pushy or high-pressured and our glass and hardware is covered by a 10-year insurance-backed guarantee," Jim explained. "You can rest easy knowing you're getting high-quality value for your money."

Find a conservatory that's right for you. Call 01353 772999 or go to elglaze.co.uk. Visit the showroom and meet the team at 7-8 Earith Business Park, Meadow Drove, Earith, Huntingdon.