Advanced search

Ad Feature

How to choose a conservatory: A buyer's guide

PUBLISHED: 14:59 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 19 February 2020

You may not need planning permission before you start building your conservatory. Picture: BAAM

You may not need planning permission before you start building your conservatory. Picture: BAAM

Louise Young Photography

Not sure if you need planning permission before you begin work on your conservatory? Stuck for inspiration and can't work out what style will work best with your home?

The Elglaze can team fit any internal finishes you have chosen. Picture: BAAMThe Elglaze can team fit any internal finishes you have chosen. Picture: BAAM

Elglaze sales manager, Jim Wright, has all the answers - from obtaining your quote to fitting and installing your dream conservatory - this guide tells you everything you need to know.

What conservatory should I buy?

There are varying styles of conservatories to choose from. The age and style of your property may help you make your first decision.

"For period properties I'd recommend choosing a traditional style of conservatory," Jim said. "Victorian, Gable-ended or Edwardian conservatories will work best."

"For modern homes, our bespoke conservatories offer the sleek lines and architectural design to complement this style of property. They're designed to your specification and to fit virtually any space."

Mr Garner of Bluntisham said he would recommend Elglaze to family and friends. Picture: BAAMMr Garner of Bluntisham said he would recommend Elglaze to family and friends. Picture: BAAM

Which conservatory roof is best?

"Our bespoke conservatories mainly use either the Equinox tiled roof system or a flat roof with a Skypod rooflight," he said.

An Equinox tiled roof uses steel or composite tiles matched to the colour of your home's roof. It's thermally efficient and well-insulated and will shade your conservatory from the sun's glare, making it a useable space all year round.

The Skypod conservatory roof skylight is a contemporary take on a traditional glass roof that will allow in plenty of light and open up the space.

How long does it take to build a conservatory?

"The entire process, from start to finish will take between 14 to 16 weeks," Jim explained. "Once we've gathered your detailed requirements, it's 10 to 12 weeks for delivery, then two to four weeks for us to build and complete any finishes to the interior."

When do you need planning permission for your conservatory?

Newer builds have updated building regulations, meaning you may not need planning permission before you start building your conservatory.

"If you want to build a large conservatory then it may be necessary," Jim explained. "To save you the time and stress, we'll look into this for you and make sure you have all the necessary permissions before construction begins."

What's included in your conservatory installation?

A standard conservatory fitting will include any groundworks ahead of the build. It includes supply and installation of the conservatory itself and afterwards, the Elglaze team can install any electrics required and fit any internal finishes you have chosen.

"We can supply and install flooring, undertake plastering, add skirting boards and any other finishes you specify. We'll run through everything in your first meeting with us to make sure we don't miss a thing."

What do Elglaze customers have to say?

Mr Garner of Bluntisham said: "I would recommend Elglaze to family and friends. The team was excellent, and the installation has more than met my needs."

Mrs Cook of Cambridge said: "Elglaze was recommended to me by a friend. Jim was very personable (and a fellow north-easterner!) The team were great. We expect to do more business with them in the future."

Mr and Mrs Stewart from Ely said: "From the first day we enquired about a quotation, we received professional care and advice in all aspects of choosing what we required. Thank you for a job extremely well carried out."

Elglaze has been fitting conservatories since 1983

"We pride ourselves on a sales process that's never pushy or high-pressured and our glass and hardware is covered by a 10-year insurance-backed guarantee," Jim explained. "You can rest easy knowing you're getting high-quality value for your money."

Find a conservatory that's right for you. Call 01353 772999 or go to elglaze.co.uk. Visit the showroom and meet the team at 7-8 Earith Business Park, Meadow Drove, Earith, Huntingdon.

Most Read

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Historical child rapist sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

Isaac Circuit admitted raping and sexually abusing four children in the late 90s and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Soham school to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years

Soham school The Weatheralls to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Extinct Rebellion blocks key Cambridge roads in weeklong climate change and ‘social justice’ protest

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ruth Neave ‘totally numb’ after man arrested and charged for her son Rikki Neave’s murder

Ruth Neave (right) has described feeling �totally numb� and �overwhelmed� after a man was arrested and charged with the murder of her son Rikki. Picture: Terry Harris/Archant

Historical child rapist sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

Isaac Circuit admitted raping and sexually abusing four children in the late 90s and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Soham school to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years

Soham school The Weatheralls to transform playtime after £21,000 raised in two years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Extinct Rebellion blocks key Cambridge roads in weeklong climate change and ‘social justice’ protest

Extinct Rebellion has begun a weeklong protest n Cambridge. Expect delays if you're travelling into the city this week. Picture; XR YOUTH/TWITTER

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Drugs and dart gun seized in raid following intelligence linking house to importation of illegal weapons

Drugs and a dart gun were seized in a raid at a house in Orchard Way, Burwell, following intelligence that linked the property to the importation of illegal weapons. Picture: POLICE

Ely Archers get 18 medals at annual competition

Ely Archers County Champions

Dealer who stashed drugs in his pants jailed for two years

Dealer who stashed drugs in his pants jailed for two years. Tahmidur Rahman, 21, was approached by officers in Rustat Road, Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Time capsule buried at Ely Museum to capture snapshot of 2020

A time capsule has been buried in a secret spot during Ely Museum’s £1.66 million renovation - including a letter, Fenland soil and a copy of the Ely Standard newspaper. Picture: ELY MUSEUM

Children pitch ideas to panel of judges as part of an innovation day at school

Cambridgeshire Educational Partnership brings second innovation day to King’s Ely. Picture: JORDAN DAY
Drive 24