Published: 12:17 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 12:19 PM July 14, 2021

Bellway’s Tom Taylor, site manager at The Vickers has secured this year's NHBC Pride in the Job award. - Credit: Bellway Homes

A site manager building new homes for Bellway has been presented with a respected industry award for his work at a development in Witchford, near Ely.

Bellway’s Tom Taylor, site manager at The Vickers, has won a Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) 2021 Pride in the Job awards programme.

Tom, who has been site manager at The Vickers since building work began in August 2020, won his first award with the NHBC on Friday June 18, following a year-long judging process by NHBC officials.

Now in its 41st year, Pride in the Job remains one of the most highly regarded competitions in the industry.

It recognises site managers who demonstrate best practice and excellence on-site to build homes of the highest quality.

Tom said: “I am grateful for the amount of support I have received from everyone at Bellway, including all the contract managers who have been instrumental to my success with the company”.