Tom Taylor (pictured), site manager at Bellway's The Vickers in Witchford, has been awarded a pride in the job quality award by the NHBC. - Credit: Bellway

A site manager has won an award for building excellent homes in Witchford for the second year running.

28-year-old Tom Taylor, who is responsible for building 110 homes at Bellway’s The Vickers development, has won a pride in the job quality award by the National House Building Council (NHBC).

Pride in the job is regarded as the most prestigious competition in the housebuilding industry.

Talking of his award, Tom said: “We put a lot of effort into the homes we deliver and we genuinely care about the properties that our customers move into.

“It’s great to see our effort being recognised by this award.”

He added: “My plan for the future is to keep working with Bellway because I am keen to gain a rounded knowledge of every aspect of housebuilding in the coming years.”

Tom will now be considered for the NHBC’s seal of excellence and regional awards this autumn.