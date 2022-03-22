News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Former holiday cottage to go under the hammer at auction

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM March 22, 2022
Situated on Hundred Foot Bank, Welney, this detached property has a guide price of £90,000 to £100,000.

A former holiday cottage owned by the same family for many years will go under the hammer next month (April).

The detached property – which has a guide price of £90,000 to £100,000 and is in need of redevelopment – will be sold at an auction on April 13. 

Situated on Hundred Foot Bank, Welney, this former two-bedroom cottage would make the perfect family or holiday home while offering unique views over the Old Bedford River to the front and over fields to the rear. 

A spokesperson for William H. Brown (the estate agent the cottage is marketed under) said: “The property used to offer two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and bathroom but sadly it’s fallen into disrepair over the last few years and needs redeveloping. 

“It has vehicular access but can also be accessed via foot or water.” 

The auction, in association with Barnard Marcus Auctions, will take place at the De Vere Grand Connaught Room, 61-65 Queen Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2B 5DA at 9:30am on April 13. 

Those interested can also bid online or by telephone. 

The property offers unique views over the Old Bedford River.

Welney News

