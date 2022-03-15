BC Mitchams Farms Burwell Ltd has applied to demolish two, two-storey farm cottages off Ness Road, Burwell (pictured) and instead build two new houses on the same site. - Credit: Cheffins

A farm equipment supplier hoping to demolish two village cottages and build new homes in their place believe their plans will “add to the farm portfolio”.

BC Mitchams Farms Burwell Ltd has applied to demolish two, two-storey farm cottages off Ness Road, Burwell and instead build two new houses on the same site.

Plans also cover changing the use of the land to paddock from agricultural.

If approved, the existing metalled access off Ness Road leading past the site of the cottages will be replaced into the wider farm which includes grain stores, a farm office and a site with “extant permission for a replacement farmhouse”.

Cheffins, on behalf of the applicant, say the shape and size of the area of land in question is “not efficient when farming land and the applicant is keen for it to be used in a better way.

“The land being proposed for change of use to paddock is currently farmland but due to its shape, size and location between the farm cottages and Ness Road, it is awkward to farm effectively."

Cheffins also say the proposed paddock usage would "not be out of place within the landscape".

Over the last eight years, Breach Farm has secured several planning permissions to support its current and future business needs.

Cheffins said: “The dwellings on the farm at the moment would need significant investment to bring them to a higher standard and financially, it makes better sense to demolish and replace them.

“The proposed replacement dwellings will add to the farm portfolio and will benefit the district in up-to-date housing stock.”