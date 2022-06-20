Housebuilding company breaks ground on new 140 homes development
A housebuilding company has begun construction work on its new 140 homes development in Cottenham.
Tilia Homes was granted approval for the Kings Park site by South Cambridgeshire District council in November 2021.
It encompasses 36 acres of land, with Cottenham Primary School to the north and open countryside views to the west.
Kings Park was visited by area sales manager Lucy Lee, site manager Ian Carter and head of marketing Caroline Robinson where they officially broke ground and began work on the development.
David Thomas, sales and marketing director at Tilia Homes Eastern, said: “We’re so pleased to have commenced works at Kings Park with construction of the homes now well underway.
“All of us at Tilia Homes are excited to watch this site grow and bring much-needed homes to this desirable village location.”
Once complete, Kings Park will be home to 140 properties with a range of two, three, four and five bedrooms.
40% of those will be available for affordable rent, making the development perfect for a wide range of purchasers.
The marketing suite is due to open in Spring 2023.