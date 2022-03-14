Plans have been submitted to build two, two-storey semi-detached dwellings on land off Townsend Road, Soham. - Credit: ECDC Planning Portal

A developer believes plans for two semi-detached dwellings on derelict land will “very much uplift” the area.

The two-storey homes are planned to be built on land at 13A Townsend Road, Soham, previously home to a single storey bungalow before it was demolished.

Collins and Gordon, on behalf of applicant Sophie Flynn, say the proposed homes fit “nicely into the surrounding mix, introducing two semi-detached dwellings similar in appearance and size to the neighbours opposite.

“The new development would very much uplift the existing land, providing two high specification and energy efficient houses – replacing overgrown shrubs and bushes which are currently an eyesore for residents.”

Each home is planned to have “ample parking space as well as appropriately sized gardens,” according to the developer.

Collins and Gordon say there have been many attempts to build semi-detached houses on the site, with each home having space for at least two cars each.

“This proposal will provide two well-sized family homes in an ever-growing area, which will blend into its surroundings whilst also uplifting the road itself,” they said.

“Careful consideration and thought have been put into every aspect of the design to ensure that new and old residents alike are welcoming to this development.”