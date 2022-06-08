Six flats and shop could be yours for at least £400k
- Credit: Cheffins
Six flats and a retail unit valued at a guide price of at least £400,000 is up for auction.
The three-storey building in 2-4 Churchgate Street, Soham has a ground floor retail unit with flats on a ground, first and second floor.
Inside are four one-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat on the upper floors, with an extra one-bedroom flat on the ground floor.
Auctioneers Cheffins say the building “currently produces £56,690 per annum and offers a fantastic retail and residential investment opportunity.”
All flats are accessed through the side of the building, which lead to rear entrances where there is also a large garden.
The ground floor is also home to Poppies fish and chip shop.
A Cheffins spokesperson added: “Buyers should be aware that planning permission was previously approved on the rear garden, together with the adjacent property 5a White Hart Lane, which is under separate ownership.”
The guided price is between £400,000 - £425,000 and due to be sold at auction on June 15.