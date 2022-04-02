Quarterway Construction Ltd has been given consent by East Cambridgeshire District Council to alter, extend and subdivide 74 High Street, Wilburton (pictured) to create two homes. - Credit: NP Architects

An amended proposal – for three instead of four homes – has been agreed for a property and land within the conservation area of Wilburton.

Quarterway Construction Ltd has been given consent by East Cambridgeshire District Council to alter, extend and subdivide 74 High Street, Wilburton to create two homes.

But instead of two additional homes within the grounds – once the site of an MOT garage – only one home can be built.

NP Architects said the existing house “would remain intact and largely unaffected by the works” and that the homes are “intended to be a high-quality scheme.

“The application site has recently been purchased by our client, and we are seeking to improve upon the consented scheme by including No.74 as part of the site.”

The new two-storey homes will be on a 584 square-metre site at the junction with Clarke’s Lane.

NP Architects say the development is “in a sustainable location”, but Wilburton Parish Council do not think so.

Three homes will please the parish council who last July had objected to four on the grounds of insufficient parking.

Previous plans to demolish garage buildings and erect two homes in the same location were approved in 2018.

But of the recent application, case officer Holly Chapman said the initial proposals meant that “parking provision felt below the standards as stipulated within the Local Plan”.

However, Ms Chapman agreed with the revised plans which she felt provided an “acceptable level of residential amenity for prospective occupiers”.

In the report, she also concerns from a nearby resident on Clarke’s Lane on the homes overshadowing their property.

But Ms Chapman downplayed these claims.

She said the proposed extension at No.74 High Street is a suitable distance away from the resident’s home “to prevent significant overshadowing of the adjoining property”.

The homes are expected to appear similarly to the terraced style of No.74 and other houses along High Street.

NP Architects believe the proposal “assimilates itself to the existing village environment, making better use of the site whilst providing improved well-designed family housing.

“We are confident that this proposal will have no adverse impact on the amenity of any adjacent properties.”

The application originally submitted sought consent for the erection of two, two-storey homes, and conversion of No.74 High Street to form an additional two homes.