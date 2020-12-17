Published: 12:06 PM December 17, 2020

Ashberry Homes have submitted plans to build 52 homes in Fordham. - Credit: Ashberry Homes

Plans to build 52 new homes in an East Cambridgeshire village have been submitted.

Ashberry Homes wants to build one to four-bedroom homes on land off Soham Road, Fordham, with 21 properties made as affordable housing.

Plans have been passed to East Cambridgeshire District Council, which also includes ideas to provide nearly one acre of green space.

A new access road would be created off Soham Road, as Ashberry Homes aims to contribute to local infrastructure, including £37,000 towards improvements to the roundabout linking the A142 Fordham Road and the A1123.

Phil Standen, regional managing director for Ashberry Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We have worked with the local authority’s planning team to create detailed proposals which we believe make optimal use of the land.

“It is important that we build homes that meet the needs of people in Fordham and of people looking to move to the village.”