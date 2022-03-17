A couple is looking to convert a two-bed annexe barn into a house near to the High House, a Grade II listed building in Isleham. - Credit: ECDC Planning Portal

Developers believe previously refused plans to turn a barn into a house near a Grade II listed building will not have a detrimental impact on its future.

Plans have been resubmitted to use a converted two-bed annexe barn on Mill Street, Isleham as a separate dwelling.

The barn is located in the same area as High House, listed as a Grade II building by Historic England in 1983, which is in poor condition.

Cameron Bosque Architects Ltd, on behalf of applicants Mr and Mrs Rose George, said the couple have carried out construction work “over the last few years.

“But financially, there are too many ongoing difficulties with the site.

“The solution is to make the barn a separate dwelling with a more manageable garden.”

Repair of brick boundary walls and reinstating railings removed during the Second World War are just some of the works required at the High House.

Cameron Bosque Architects Ltd hope High House “can then be taken on by another family who have the means to invest in the upkeep of the large house and grounds”.

“The proposals will create a small sustainable development, which would contribute towards economic growth.”

A diagram of what the plans to convert an annexe barn into a home near the High House, Isleham could look like if they are approved. - Credit: ECDC Planning Portal

In 2014, revised plans to convert the outbuilding into a residential annexe were granted before an application to change it into a separate dwelling was withdrawn six years later.

Last year, permission was refused, one reason being that dividing the site would “make the building less attractive”, according to planners.

In a transport statement, Transport Planning Associates say current access “has been in historic use to serve the existing dwelling for many years without incident and the increase in activity from the proposal, will be modest”.

Walls to the north and south of the access point to Mill Street will be reduced in height as part of the plans to improve visibility for pedestrians.

A heritage statement by John Selby says the outbuilding "is currently separated from the main curtilage and will remain so.

“The outbuilding is sited in a plot which was not integral to the setting of the house and grounds.”

The statement added a separate dwelling “is not harmful to the setting and has no impact on the future viability of the heritage asset."