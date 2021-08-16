Published: 11:17 AM August 16, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM August 16, 2021

Developers hope construction for phase two of the Laithwaite Gardens development will start by summer 2022. - Credit: Linden Homes

A new development of 173 homes on a site in Sutton has been approved by councillors.

Linden Homes secured online consent from East Cambridgeshire District Council for the second phase of its Laithwaite Gardens development.

Work on the first phase at the site, which includes 77 properties, is now complete.

The new development is subject to the signing of an S106 agreement which will include contributions of around £2.9 million for improvements to local facilities and infrastructure.

Funding will be provided for local education and highways.

Upgrades will also take place at the existing multi-use games area in the village.

Planning manager at Vistry East Midlands, Georgina McCrae, said: “It is excellent news for the area that planning permission has been granted for phase two at Laithwaite Gardens.

“As well as providing an additional 173 homes, we are committed to delivering a major investment to improve facilities and services for the local community.

“We are now preparing to submit our detailed plans for the 38-acre site, and we hope to start construction work on the first homes by summer 2022."

The agreement also includes the provision of land for a burial ground as well as community facilities such as sports pitches and a new village green.

Plans for phase two indicate that 112 homes will be for private sale, while 52 homes will be delivered as affordable housing.

A further nine plots will be allocated to self-build homes.

Sales manager for Laithwaite Gardens, Charlotte Barber, said: “Phase two will deliver a mix of housing meaning there will be something to suit a wide range of people.

“Given the high demand we have experienced for houses in phase one, we fully expect there to be a very similar level of interest in the homes in phase two.

“From first-time buyers to growing families, the site offers a beautiful village setting just six miles away from Ely.

“Residents benefit from having a wide range of village amenities, including a convenience store, pub, restaurant and GP surgery within walking distance.

There are just four homes left unsold in phase one at Laithwaite Gardens, with prices starting from £339,995.