News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Housing

'Normally unacceptable' barn demolition wins green light

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:33 AM May 16, 2022
Proposed barn homes in Little Downham

Planners have agreed that two barns in Little Downham can be demolished and new homes can be built instead. Pictured: what the new barn homes could look like. - Credit: Gary Johns Architects

Planners agreed two barns can be demolished and new homes built instead of being converted.  

East Cambridgeshire District Council says prior approval for the conversion represents “a material consideration”.  

The council says the homes on land rear of 47-53 Ely Road, Little Downham, would not normally get permission.   

They are outside the village planning boundary and that worked against giving them permission.   

But since the council had previously approved conversion and the fact they would not cause “any significant harm to the visual amenity”, new homes could be substituted.   

The council said had permission for conversion not have been granted previously, new homes on the site would “normally be considered unacceptable”.  

Current appearance of barns in Little Downham

Planners have given permission to demolish these barns in Little Downham and build new homes in their place. - Credit: Gary Johns Architects

Case officer Dan Smith said the replacement homes will look similar to the existing barns.   

One of the homes will be built closer to the boundary of No.47, closer than where the existing buildings are, while the other home will be taller.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough
  2. 2 'Normally unacceptable' barn demolition wins green light
  3. 3 Motorcyclist caught ‘speeding over 100mph’ past police near Ely
  1. 4 Shoplifter who stole from store 10 times in five weeks handed CBO
  2. 5 Ely Heroes winner, Alison, attends royal garden party after three-year wait
  3. 6 Man in his 40s suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ in major crash on A14
  4. 7 Police take a tough stance as begging crackdown continues
  5. 8 Pupils ensure 'Eel-izabeth' comes to life for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  6. 9 REVEALED: The 'gang of five' who want Dr Nik Johnson gone
  7. 10 New March station will 'help people to use petrol and diesel cars less'

But Mr Smith believes the “single storey element is not considered to cause any significant impact on outlook or overshadowing due to its low height.”   

Highways officials gave the go-ahead to access to the site off Hale Fen through an existing access point.   

Housing News
Planning and Development
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Don't Miss

A142 crash at Barcham Road junction

Cambridgeshire Highways

Father one foot from death after A142 crash urges call for action

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority | Exclusive

Combined Authority in freefall: how on earth did we get to this?  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The events team at Visit Ely have been busy planning The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in the city since last year.

The Queen

Visit Ely announces series of fun-packed events ahead of The Queen’s...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Leroy Meads, jailed shoplifter

Shoplifter jailed and banned from shops he targeted

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon