'Normally unacceptable' barn demolition wins green light
- Credit: Gary Johns Architects
Planners agreed two barns can be demolished and new homes built instead of being converted.
East Cambridgeshire District Council says prior approval for the conversion represents “a material consideration”.
The council says the homes on land rear of 47-53 Ely Road, Little Downham, would not normally get permission.
They are outside the village planning boundary and that worked against giving them permission.
But since the council had previously approved conversion and the fact they would not cause “any significant harm to the visual amenity”, new homes could be substituted.
The council said had permission for conversion not have been granted previously, new homes on the site would “normally be considered unacceptable”.
Case officer Dan Smith said the replacement homes will look similar to the existing barns.
One of the homes will be built closer to the boundary of No.47, closer than where the existing buildings are, while the other home will be taller.
But Mr Smith believes the “single storey element is not considered to cause any significant impact on outlook or overshadowing due to its low height.”
Highways officials gave the go-ahead to access to the site off Hale Fen through an existing access point.