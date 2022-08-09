Over 6,000 homes have been approved across Cambridgeshire so far this year. Pictured: a vision of what a redevelopment for 70 homes in Cambridge could look like. - Credit: Cambridge City Council Planning Portal

More than 6,000 new homes have been approved across Cambridgeshire so far this year.

Here are the developments of over 50 homes that have been approved since the start of 2022.

203 homes - Ida Darwin Hospital, Fulbourn

In January, final sign off was given to plans to build 203 homes on the site of the former Ida Darwin Hospital in Fulbourn, after reassurance was offered over drainage concerns.

The reserved matters application, submitted by Morris Homes, was approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council.

4,000 homes - Northstowe

Later in January, South Cambridgeshire District Council approved plans for 4,000 new homes as part of the new town of Northstowe.

Applicant Homes England set out the plans for the third phase of the new town’s development.

Alongside the homes, two primary schools, shops, sports hubs and a BMX track were also included in the plans.

Concerns were raised over water supply and drainage, but councillors agreed to approve.

130 homes – Whittlesey

Plans to build 130 homes on land off Drybread Road, Whittlesey were approved by Fenland District Council in February, subject to further legal advice.

The application included 34 four-bedroom homes, 77 three-bedroom homes and 19 two-bedroom homes, along with associated garages and parking.

70 homes - Stilton

In February, an application to build 70 new homes on land off High Street in Stilton was approved by Huntingdonshire District Council.

Submitted by Cross Keys Homes Developments Ltd, the plans included houses and flats and set out that 30 of the homes would be made available for affordable rent and 40 for shared ownership.

Homes England set out plans for phase three of development in the town of Northstowe. Pictured: an impression of what the development could look like. - Credit: South Cambridgeshire District Council Planning Portal

1,000 homes - Northstowe

An application for 1,000 homes in Northstowe was approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council.

This application was due to be part of the third phase of the new town development.

Alongside the homes, the application included a primary school, a ‘mixed use zone’ with shops and space for leisure use.

291 homes - National Institute of Agricultural Botany, Cambridge

In April, an application to build 291 flats on the site of the former National Institute of Agricultural Botany in Cambridge was approved.

The plans, submitted by Vertex Living Ltd, for the site in Huntingdon Road also included a 202-bed hotel, a swimming pool and a microbrewery.

280 homes - Sawston

Later that month, plans to build 220 homes on land south of Babraham Road in Sawston, were approved by South Cambridgeshire District Council.

The plans, submitted by Redrow Homes, set out that 72 of the homes would be affordable housing.

The application was met with backlash from some councillors, with one arguing that development would be a “disaster” for the village.

80 homes – Northstowe

In June, an application to build up to 80 homes on land off Station Road, Northstowe was approved.

Concerns over flooding were raised, but it was highlighted that the responsible authorities for drainage were happy with the plans.

110 homes - Fulbourn

Later that month, a developer won an appeal to build 110 homes in Fulbourn.

The reserved matters application to build the development off Teversham Road, proposed a mix of home sizes from one-bed to five-bed, with 33 properties to be designated as affordable housing.

The plans had been refused by South Cambridgeshire District Council last October after flooding concerns were raised.

132 homes - Somersham

In July, an outline application to build 132 homes in Somersham was approved.

The plans, submitted by Larkfleet Homes, proposed to develop agricultural land north of The Bank to provide the new homes.

323 homes - Cambridge

Plans for 323 homes as part of the Darwin Green development on the edge of Cambridge were approved in July.

The reserved matters application, submitted by Barratt David Wilson Homes proposed to build the home on land between Huntingdon Road and Histon Road.

70 homes - Cambridge

Earlier this month, an application to redevelop the Travis Perkins site off Devonshire Road, Cambridge into 70 new homes was approved.

Submitted by Railway Pension Nominees Ltd, the plans, including office space, set out that all the flats would be rented out with 20 per cent planned to be rented below the market rate for the area.