Environmental health officers say they continue to have reservations about turning former offices into flats that are next to a take-away.

Christopher Smith, an environmental health officer with East Cambs Council, says odour and noise are two issues that concern him.

He was responding to an application from Patricia Kersey, who wants to turn her former Neaves and Neat Ltd recruitment agency in Broad Street, Ely, into flats.

Mr Smith told planners advising Mrs Kersey that “we have commented on a similar proposal for this site in the past”.

That comment, he said, still stood and it was a fact that the neighbouring property is a food business (currently Inferno BBQ and previously Basmati Indian).

“I do have concerns about introducing a residential element in such close proximity to a food business,” he said.

This was “due to the possibility of the residential amenity of future occupiers being impacted by noise and odours”.

Former Neaves and Neat, 80 Broad Street. - Credit: Google

He has asked for additional information to demonstrate that noise and odour has been considered.

Mr Smith said he had no issues to raise with the methodology or findings of an odour report commissioned by the application.

“There doesn’t appear to be any information submitted with regard to noise,” he said.

“My previous advice still stands and I would be seeking additional information from the applicant to demonstrate that noise has been considered.”

Neaves and Neat Ltd closed a year ago; it won consent for change of use to offices in 1999.

"The current office use does not benefit from any off-street car parking and that situation would not alter with the proposed change of use,” says the application.

"The site is within easy walking distance of Ely city centre and public transport links, and so is well suited to a car-free scheme.”

On the issue of noise, the application says the site "is also close to the town centre, wherein it is not unusual to get a mix of residential and commercial uses.

“There is no reason why neighbouring uses would be incompatible with dwelling houses.”

APPLICATION AT EAST CAMBS: 22/00096/ERN | Change of use to three one-bedroom dwellings | Neaves & Neat 80 Broad Street Ely Cambridgeshire CB7 4BE