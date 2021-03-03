More tenants win the keys to village housing success
More tenants have been handed the keys to three more properties as part of a village Community Land Trust enterprise.
Five one-bedroom bungalows have now been occupied in Ovins Rise, Haddenham, part of the Haddenham Community Land Trust (HCLT) which gained planning permission in 2018 for 19 affordable homes in the village.
Mayor James Palmer said: “We’re pushing forward with support and funding for community-led housing, putting power in the hands of more people and communities to design, build and manage their own housing.
“I’m convinced this model can work anywhere and with our dedicated team, we’re here to support communities in setting them up.”
The scheme, which aims to provide local homes for local people, has received support from Haddenham Parish Council, Homes England, East Cambs District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
In 2018, the Combined Authority had loaned £6.5m to developers Palace Green Homes to help HCLT reach their target.
Mark Hugo, Chair of HCLT, said: “It’s great to see our first 5 tenants moving in.
“During these difficult times, we have succeeded through commitment, common sense and mutual cooperation with several different groups of people.”
In January, Max Jones and Chloe Harper became the first occupants of a Community Land Trust enterprise when they moved into a bungalow on Ovins Rise.