More tenants win the keys to village housing success

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:09 PM March 3, 2021    Updated: 2:01 PM March 3, 2021
Haddenham homes scheme welcomes more tenants

Three more tenants have arrived at new bungalows as part of the Haddenham Community Land Trust scheme. - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

More tenants have been handed the keys to three more properties as part of a village Community Land Trust enterprise. 

Five one-bedroom bungalows have now been occupied in Ovins Rise, Haddenham, part of the Haddenham Community Land Trust (HCLT) which gained planning permission in 2018 for 19 affordable homes in the village. 

Mayor James Palmer said: “We’re pushing forward with support and funding for community-led housing, putting power in the hands of more people and communities to design, build and manage their own housing.  

“I’m convinced this model can work anywhere and with our dedicated team, we’re here to support communities in setting them up.” 

Bungalow at Haddenham community homes scheme

Just one of the new bungalows at Ovins Rise, Haddenham as part of the village's Community Land Trust scheme. - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

The scheme, which aims to provide local homes for local people, has received support from Haddenham Parish Council, Homes England, East Cambs District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. 

In 2018, the Combined Authority had loaned £6.5m to developers Palace Green Homes to help HCLT reach their target. 

Couple receive keys for new Haddenham home

Max Jones and Chloe Harper were the first occupants of the Haddenham Community Land Trust enterprise on Ovins Rise. Here they are outside their new home in January. - Credit: HCLT

Mark Hugo, Chair of HCLT, said: “It’s great to see our first 5 tenants moving in.  

“During these difficult times, we have succeeded through commitment, common sense and mutual cooperation with several different groups of people.” 

In January, Max Jones and Chloe Harper became the first occupants of a Community Land Trust enterprise when they moved into a bungalow on Ovins Rise.

Ben Jolley
Harry Rutter
John Elworthy
