Published: 11:08 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM May 24, 2021

MP Lucy Frazer outside a property at the Ovins Rise development in Haddenham. From left: Mark Hugo, chairman of the Haddenham Community Land Trust (HCLT), Chris Ray, HCLT trustee, Ms Frazer, Martha How and Kate Bonney, both HCLT Trustees, Rachel Watts, HCLT Housing Manager. - Credit: HCLT

MP Lucy Frazer was “very impressed” with what she saw on her visit to a village housing scheme.

Ms Frazer visited Ovins Rise in Haddenham on May 21, part of the Haddenham Community Land Trust (HCLT) which gained planning permission for 19 affordable homes in 2018, as she toured the new development with HCLT chairman Mark Hugo.

Seven tenants have moved in while two more are due to arrive this week at Ovins Rise, which is due to be completed in 2022-23.

The SE Cambs MP said: “I am very impressed with the Ovins Rise development and the role Haddenham Community Land Trust have had in providing affordable housing to local people.

“Housing can be expensive in Cambridgeshire and it’s heartening to know young couples and families have moved into lovely new homes here.”

The scheme, which aims to provide local homes for local people, has received support from Haddenham Parish Council, Homes England, East Cambs District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

In 2018, the Combined Authority had loaned £6.5m to developers Palace Green Homes, part of the trading arm of East Cambs District Council, to help HCLT reach their target.