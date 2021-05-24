News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Housing

MP impressed after visit to village housing success

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:08 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 11:18 AM May 24, 2021
Lucy Frazer at Ovins Rise Haddenham

MP Lucy Frazer outside a property at the Ovins Rise development in Haddenham. From left: Mark Hugo, chairman of the Haddenham Community Land Trust (HCLT), Chris Ray, HCLT trustee, Ms Frazer, Martha How and Kate Bonney, both HCLT Trustees, Rachel Watts, HCLT Housing Manager. - Credit: HCLT

MP Lucy Frazer was “very impressed” with what she saw on her visit to a village housing scheme. 

Ms Frazer visited Ovins Rise in Haddenham on May 21, part of the Haddenham Community Land Trust (HCLT) which gained planning permission for 19 affordable homes in 2018, as she toured the new development with HCLT chairman Mark Hugo. 

Seven tenants have moved in while two more are due to arrive this week at Ovins Rise, which is due to be completed in 2022-23. 

Lucy Frazer with Mark Hugo chairman of Haddenham Community Land Trust

MP Lucy Frazer with Mark Hugo outside a property at Ovins Rise in Haddenham. - Credit: HCLT

Lucy Frazer Mark Hugh at Ovins Rise Haddenham

MP Lucy Frazer with Mark Hugo, chairman of the Haddenham Community Land Trust. - Credit: HCLT

The SE Cambs MP said: “I am very impressed with the Ovins Rise development and the role Haddenham Community Land Trust have had in providing affordable housing to local people.   

“Housing can be expensive in Cambridgeshire and it’s heartening to know young couples and families have moved into lovely new homes here.” 

Lucy Frazer at Ovins Rise Haddenham

MP Lucy Frazer with Mark Hugo (left) and Paul Elliot, site manager for Palace Green Homes. - Credit: HCLT

The scheme, which aims to provide local homes for local people, has received support from Haddenham Parish Council, Homes England, East Cambs District Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. 

You may also want to watch:

In 2018, the Combined Authority had loaned £6.5m to developers Palace Green Homes, part of the trading arm of East Cambs District Council, to help HCLT reach their target. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pay tribute to 18-year-old killed in A47 crash between car and bus
  2. 2 21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat
  3. 3 Family desperate to track down ‘really awful’ tiling handyman
  1. 4 Crews spotted in Fenland filming major TV show for Amazon Prime
  2. 5 Ely Eel Day is back this year, with music, theatre and more
  3. 6 Family pay tribute to 'devoted mum' killed by lorry on A14
  4. 7 Co-owner hopes class of 2021 can pay fitting tribute to 'Mr Entertainer'
  5. 8 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
  6. 9 Drug dealer caught with cocaine and heroin waved 12-inch knife during brawl
  7. 10 Resident’s anger at ‘perpetual’ double yellow line parking problems
Lucy Frazer
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stagecoach park and ride

Campaign

Park and ride from Milton to return next month

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers in Ely High Street have been praised after helping a man who suffered injuries when tripping on the pavement

Shoppers rush to help man injured after falling in High Street

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A motorist took this photo from a distance of the collision on the A47 near Wisbech earlier tonight.

Emergency Services | Updated

Double decker bus and car in A47 collision

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well as 26 other dogs

Pets | Special Report

‘We are still struggling to cope’: Pet rescuers face ‘horrific situation’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus