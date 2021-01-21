Published: 4:23 PM January 21, 2021

Impressions of some of the new homes to be built in Littleport as part of a 680 home development - Credit: Carter Jonas

It is already Cambridgeshire’s biggest village and is set to grow even bigger after the announcement that a consortium of builders is about to begin work on 680 new homes.

A 70-acre field that has planning permission for 680 homes has been sold to builders who hope to start construction on the first phase of housing this year.

New community centre and retail hub proposed for Littleport - Credit: ECDC planning portal

The land, at Grange Lane, was owned by the Martin farming family and developers Manor Oak Homes from Northamptonshire put together plans with Carter Jonas Ltd for the new estate.

Carter Jonas says the scheme was originally for 300 homes but working with East Cambridgeshire District Council “to explore the potential” it resulted in a further 380 homes being added.

Illustrating the scale and positioning of homes on the 70 acres at Grange Lane, Littleport - Credit: ECDC planning portal

Permission was given a year ago and now a group of housing builders have come together to form Evera Homes that will build it.

You may also want to watch:

Evera is owned by Hyde, Longhurst, Cross Keys and Flagship who have has formed a new partnership with Vistry, one of the UK’s leading providers of market and affordable housing.

Vistry includes Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands and a mix of flats, bungalows, through to a variety of two, three and four-bedroom houses will be built.

Site for 700 homes at Littleport. The phasing of the scheme is shown in the outline plans - Credit: ECDC planning portal

A new community centre with a sprung floor for indoor sports is also planned.

Rob Griffiths, chair of Evera Homes executive committee, said: “It is important that we continue to deliver high quality homes and develop communities.

“We see first-hand how vitally important they are to people’s everyday wellbeing, and in our current climate, sustainable communities are more important than ever.”

Vistry is set to start building 360 homes later this year after a reserved matters application is submitted in the coming weeks.

Verity MacMahon, land director at Vistry, said the homes will be supported by three shops, a community hall and open space “characterised by retained hedgerows and a community orchard”.

Contracts were exchanged with the landowners earlier this month with completion due next month.

Design concept for some of the proposed new housing for Littleport - Credit: Carter Jonas

Richard Sykes-Popham of Carter Jonas said: “With property prices in Cambridge increasing, for many Littleport is an ever more attractive place to live for those working in the city.”

He said the approved scheme incorporates affordable housing, which was secured at 20 per cent of the total number of homes.