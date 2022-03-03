Council agrees enough is enough and trees can go
- Credit: ECDC
A website that offers advice on their upkeep, claims Leylandii has many qualities “which make it ideal as a hedge”.
But for a Littleport family enough is enough.
They asked East Cambridgeshire District Council permission to prune/fell these overshadowing, over bearing leylandii trees within their grounds.
And they sent photos to the council to support their application.
Permission was needed as the trees are within the village conservation area.
The council agreed and the 12 trees can be felled “because of excessive shading and size” and a staged removal can now take place.
The council accepted “repetitive reductions” over a five-year period and they will be replanted with Ligustrum or photinia hedge.
Planning manager Rebecca Saunt advised the applicants to contact the council’s trees officer Kevin Drane if they have any issues.
Experts claim leylandii “can make an excellent hedge if they are looked after properly”.
The website leylandi.com says they offer specialist advice “to help people look after their hedges without causing a nuisance to their neighbours”.