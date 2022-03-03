News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Housing

Council agrees enough is enough and trees can go

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:43 AM March 3, 2022
Council agrees Leylandlii can be removed at Littleport

Council agrees Leylandlii can be removed at Littleport - Credit: ECDC

A website that offers advice on their upkeep, claims Leylandii has many qualities “which make it ideal as a hedge”. 

But for a Littleport family enough is enough. 

They asked East Cambridgeshire District Council permission to prune/fell these overshadowing, over bearing leylandii trees within their grounds.  

And they sent photos to the council to support their application. 

Permission was needed as the trees are within the village conservation area.  

The council agreed and the 12 trees can be felled “because of excessive shading and size” and a staged removal can now take place.  

The council accepted “repetitive reductions” over a five-year period and they will be replanted with Ligustrum or photinia hedge.  

Council agrees Leylandlii can be removed at Littleport

Council agrees Leylandlii can be removed at Littleport - Credit: ECDC

Most Read

  1. 1 Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure
  2. 2 Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 Entrepreneur launches bid to bring lifeline to Ukraine
  1. 4 Sainsbury's cafe escapes closure threat
  2. 5 Updates as almost 500 homes hit by power cut in east Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Couple paint house blue and yellow to support friends in Ukraine
  4. 7 Bar manager role like 'a night out' for retiring Judith
  5. 8 Lost driver mistakenly attempts to enter RAF Lakenheath base
  6. 9 Major delays on A10 Ely road
  7. 10 Bin collection changes will 'help benefit everyone' say council

Planning manager Rebecca Saunt advised the applicants to contact the council’s trees officer Kevin Drane if they have any issues. 

Experts claim leylandii “can make an excellent hedge if they are looked after properly”.  

The website leylandi.com says they offer specialist advice “to help people look after their hedges without causing a nuisance to their neighbours”. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Trees
Planning
Littleport News

Don't Miss

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the A142 Soham bypass tonight (February 28). 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The aftermath of a fire at The Griffin pub in Isleham, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon