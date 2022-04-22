This Grade II listed thatched house in Soham is thought to date back to the 15th Century. - Credit: Fine & Country

A Grade II listed thatched house which dates back to the 15th Century is up for sale in Soham.

The four-bed property, which according to estate agent Fine & Country offers “an abundance of character with a seamless integration of modern aspects”, sits in Townsend and was originally called The Hoops Tavern.

From a restored thatched roof to an inglenook fireplace, this semi-detached house valued at a guide price of £450,000 - £475,000 also has the option of converting an office study into a fourth bedroom.

“This property boasts spacious living areas and potential to suit the needs of nearly any family,” said Fine & Country on their website.

The kitchen, featuring wood-style flooring, mixes modern features with the historic style of the house. - Credit: Fine & Country

A utility room is also on hand inside the Grade II listed property - Credit: Fine & Country

“Upon entering this property, you are immediately met by this home's kitchen and dining space, offering a large, contemporary kitchen, a mains gas six-ring range, with the double electric oven set in a historic hearth.

“It also boasts wall and base units with a granite countertop, a built-in fridge and a butler sink to complement the history and style of this home.”

Inside the kitchen is wood-style flooring, with access to the utility and living room, which boasts exposed beams from the 15th Century.

An inglenook fireplace is situated in the living room, which can cater for multiple guests. - Credit: Fine & Country

An inglenook fireplace is situated in the living room which can cater for multiple guests.

There is a downstairs hall and access through French doors to a fully-enclosed rear garden, consisting of patio and shrubs.

Also downstairs are the family bathroom and a home office or fourth bedroom.

Inside the family bathroom is a combination of modern and historical features, including a vintage washstand. - Credit: Fine & Country

“A deep modern bathtub with Italian marble split face tiled walls in both the shower and next to the bath, and a WC,” say Fine & Country.

Leading onto the first-floor landing, there is original oak flooring throughout with access to all three bedrooms, as well as the upstairs WC.”

Each bedroom inside the house offers ample space, with the potential to add a fourth bedroom downstairs. - Credit: Fine & Country

Outside, the house’s chimney structure is believed to date back to 1678.

“The thatch ridge was renewed in late 2021 and the main thatch has been refurbished to extend its life for an estimated 25 years,” said Fine & Country.

“To the front of the house, there is a good-sized patio area, with a small, fenced border area and established hedging providing privacy and peace.”

A fully-enclosed rear garden can be accessed through French doors, filled with patio and shrubs. - Credit: Fine & Country

A fully-enclosed rear garden can be accessed through French doors, filled with patio and shrubs. - Credit: Fine & Country

To view the property, visit: https://bit.ly/3rKWBJ1.