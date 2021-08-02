Published: 2:17 PM August 2, 2021

Stonebond Properties is the first housebuilding partner to have its plans approved for homes at Waterbeach Barracks. - Credit: Waterbeach Barracks

The first new homes to be built as part of the redevelopment of the former Barracks and Airfield site at Waterbeach have been approved by the South Cambs Planning Committee.

Stonebond Properties’ plans for the first 89 homes within the Urban&Civic development were approved on July 27.

Stonebond will become the first housebuilding partner on the site which will create a community of 6,500 new homes.

The Stonebond homes include apartments and houses ranging from one to four bedrooms, built in mews and terraced styles, with some larger detached family homes too.

The homes will be framed by woodland on one side and connected to water features and woodland walks to play areas on the other.

Chief Executive of Stonebond, Andrew Cornelius, said: “We’re very pleased our plans at Waterbeach Barracks have been approved and we’re looking forward to working with Urban&Civic at this hugely exciting new community.”

The site will have 50 acres of green open space, five new schools, health and community centres and transport investment including a sustainable travel hub and 40km of cycleways.

The first homes will include 28 affordable ones, reflecting the innovative range of affordable housing tenures developed with South Cambridgeshire District Council’s housing team.

Caroline Foster, from Urban&Civic, said: “The Stonebond team have worked tirelessly to create bespoke designs which reflect our commitment to sustainability and we look forward to welcoming our first residents towards the end of next year.”

The homes at Waterbeach Barracks will be a short walk away from a new primary school.

It will be designed with a safe, car-free area and is scheduled to open in September 2023.

Sustainable measures are also being built into the new development, including vehicle charging points for every house and rainwater harvesting.

Pippa Heylings, Chair of South Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning committee, said: “We are pleased to have supported these plans which will see the first new homes come forward as part of this carefully planned new town.

“Almost 30 of this first batch of homes will be affordable rent, shared ownership, rent to buy and discount market sale, helping local residents step onto the housing ladder.

“The scheme will deliver a community that looks nice too; it’s a high-quality design created by an award-winning architect.”