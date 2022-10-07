Inside a house in Ely which Cllr Rob Pitt described as "something from a horror film". - Credit: Cllr Rob Pitt

Damp, dirty and “like something from a horror film” is how a councillor rated the conditions of one rented house in Ely.

Cllr Rob Pitt went to visit the property this week after being contacted by a woman due to live there.

“I thought it was like something from a horror film and couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing,” he said.

“Without recalling my combat experiences in Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan, I’m at a loss as to how to describe what I’ve seen here in Ely.”

Cllr Pitt captured what the house looked like during a tour of the property, ran by Sanctuary Housing.

In a letter to Sanctuary Housing, the Liberal Democrat said it was “dank, dirty, hollow and in ill repair.

“It is well-rotted, with decaying wood fixtures in windows and skirting, filthy, despite the resident spending all weekend trying to clean and paint for habitation to her absolute exhaustion.

“[There was] endemic mould, obvious water damage, failing chunks of plaster falling from the walls and questionable plumbing.”

Cllr Pitt said the woman, a mother-of-two, signed a contract between East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) and Sanctuary Housing to move into the home over the last few weeks.

But on his tour, Cllr Pitt found other issues such as blockages in the drainage system and fire hazards.

“The toilet when flushed sends its contents into the bath,” he said.

“New doors hung with zero care for their size or placement are butted against light switches when closing is attempted.

“If forcibly closed with some effort, it would be rendered un-openable, creating a locked door; an unthinkable fire hazard/trap in the room in which one of the children would have been situated.”

Rotting plasterboard, water damage on the ceilings and mouldy floorboards were also spotted.

Cllr Pitt was assured by ECDC’s environmental health team that an inspection of the house would be carried out this week.

The woman and her children are thought to be living in a caravan while the house is assessed.

Cllr Pitt said he is unsure when the family moved into the house or how long it has been in a poor condition.

“Sanctuary arrived at the property on October 5 as I understand it and whilst claiming the house is liveable have now set remedial works in motion,” he told the Ely Standard.

“She [the tenant] is paying for something that is unreasonable and she cannot move in.

“She is losing money at her business which requires her physical attention and, more broadly, the situation with this house is frightening her children.”

In a letter by Sanctuary Housing, the company said action will be taken to ease concerns.

“I would agree that this property is not our usual standard, and we will take swift action to remedy the concerns that have been raised,” said a spokesperson for Sanctuary Housing.

Cllr Pitt, in his letter to the housing association, claimed that staff visiting the house have been “verbally abusive, dismissive or pressuring towards the resident on expressing her reasonable unhappiness with this situation”.

The Ely councillor said he was made aware of staff “acting with insensitivity or hostility when visiting the property” changed their behaviour when the resident needed NHS staff support.

This, Cllr Pitt said, was “due to a breakdown as a result of this situation”.

In its letter, Sanctuary Housing confirmed that staff concerns have been raised.

The spokesperson added: “I have spoken to East Cambridgeshire’s environmental health officer, and I understand they will also be visiting the property.”

Cllr Pitt is pleased with the swift response into the woman’s housing situation, both for her and her children.

He now hopes that what he has seen will not be repeated across the city and has called for further investigation into the house.

“To say I’m concerned over behaviours, cultures and what we deem acceptable as we try and support the most vulnerable in our society is understating the matter,” said Cllr Pitt.

“Sanctuary and ECDC need to investigate this property fully to prove it is safe and aligns to the contracted standards.”

Cllr Pitt added: “We all have a part to play in making this city a home for everyone.”