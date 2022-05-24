Prickwillow Baptist Chapel held in final services more than three years ago before it closed. - Credit: ECDC Planning

A Baptist chapel that opened in 1875 before holding its final services at Christmas, 2019, is destined to become a four-bedroom house.

Prickwillow Baptist Church in Main Street was offered for sale by the Baptist Union and now the new owners have applied to convert it to a house.

East Cambridgeshire District Council has been asked to approve the change of use of the two-storey building.

The applicants say there are existing single storey extensions to the rear.

Most of the proposed works will focus on internal renovation rather than exterior.

"The only external changes are to replace the windows which are not in good condition with new white painted timber units,” the council has been told.

“There and some alterations to the windows and doors within the single storey extensions to the back of the property and changes for services.”

The chapel at one time has adjoining Sunday School to the rear.

Centre piece of the chapel is a solid mahogany raised pulpit, fronted by a fully functional, sunken baptism bath. It houses its original pipe organ.