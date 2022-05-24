Former Baptist chapel to be turned into four-bedroom house
- Credit: ECDC Planning
A Baptist chapel that opened in 1875 before holding its final services at Christmas, 2019, is destined to become a four-bedroom house.
Prickwillow Baptist Church in Main Street was offered for sale by the Baptist Union and now the new owners have applied to convert it to a house.
East Cambridgeshire District Council has been asked to approve the change of use of the two-storey building.
The applicants say there are existing single storey extensions to the rear.
Most of the proposed works will focus on internal renovation rather than exterior.
"The only external changes are to replace the windows which are not in good condition with new white painted timber units,” the council has been told.
“There and some alterations to the windows and doors within the single storey extensions to the back of the property and changes for services.”
Most Read
- 1 Mexican restaurant to open inside former Frankie & Benny's in Ely
- 2 Ely Road closed as pedestrian hit in Littleport
- 3 Village road closing for five weeks for temporary barrier installation
- 4 Soham tribute to 'honest, funny, intelligent and understanding human being'
- 5 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
- 6 'A little talent very thinly spread' Mike Rouse, in his own words
- 7 Ex-soldier Rob on a mission to bring 'ideas and energy' to Ely
- 8 Students ‘over the moon’ to receive letter from The Queen during project
- 9 Inclusivity at the heart of Dr Pip's goals ahead of Ely by-election
- 10 Mike Rouse, councillor, former mayor and historian, dies aged 82
The chapel at one time has adjoining Sunday School to the rear.
Centre piece of the chapel is a solid mahogany raised pulpit, fronted by a fully functional, sunken baptism bath. It houses its original pipe organ.