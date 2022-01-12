News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Housing

Two into one won't do says council as homes plan is rejected

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:54 PM January 12, 2022
Pymoor cottage that faces demolition and replaced with new home, 

Pymoor cottage that faces demolition and replaced with new home, - Credit: Strettons

A two-bedroom derelict cottage initially sold at auction for double the asking price, is to be demolished, if planners agree.

The Cottage at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, Ely first went under the hammer in 2020 with a guide price of £50,000.  

The auction company reveals it sold for £99,000 but then it went on the market again last year – with a second auction company – where it sold for £100,000. 

In the interim East Cambridgeshire District Council had refused an application to demolish and replace it with two houses. 

Now a fresh application has been submitted for demolition, but this time with replacement by a single, two bed house.  

The house sits in around a third of an acre with gardens to the front and rear, containing a small ornamental pond, various greenhouses, potting sheds and outbuildings. 

Planners had rejected two homes on the site since the second would have needed to qualify as affordable housing to meet policy definitions.  

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Housing News
Ely News

