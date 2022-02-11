Sutton councillors Lorna Dupre and Mark Inskip have called for plans for 51 homes on land off Garden Close in the village to be revised. - Credit: ECDC Planning Portal

Councillors joined residents in calling for revisions to 51 homes planned for Sutton which they claim fail to “respect its location”.

It is the third time a reserved matters application has been submitted by Abbey Developments Ltd to build homes on land east of Garden Close.

Local councillors Lorna Dupre and Mark Inskip have joined residents in voicing their objections to the plans.

In a joint statement, Cllrs Dupre and Inskip who represent Sutton on East Cambridgeshire District Council, said “the proposed dwellings are crammed in the centre of the site.

“The homes have very small rear gardens, and barely room for a car to be parked on the drive and for the doors to be opened.”

They also highlighted the lack of single storey homes and house size, which they feel is not in touch with the character of the area.

“This crammed development does not respect its edge of settlement location,” they added.

Plans to build 53 homes were initially granted on appeal in 2019, before a reserved matters application in June 2020 was refused.

Abbey Developments then had another bid rejected, before an appeal against the refusal was dismissed last December.

One reason given by the Planning Inspectorate was the development “would erode the character of the surrounding area with a more urbanised appearance caused by height”.

The developer was also questioned on whether a fair split in the different types of houses was being provided.

Plans have since been scaled back for 51 homes, including 15 affordable houses and a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Abbey says there is “a significant increase in two-bedroom properties including bungalows”.

They also believe the plans provide “a predominance of bungalows to ensure the effect of the development upon the character of the surrounding area is maintained”.

But some residents are not convinced.

One resident cited possible flooding issues arising because of the development.

They said: “We are fearful that whatever improvements might be put in place for better water management, they may simply not be good enough.”

Another added: “The run off from these buildings, and the fact that we have had flooding issues in the past will make this situation worse at our property.”