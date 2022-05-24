Homeowner at Aldreth Road, Haddenham, has been told he cannot use adjoining agricultural land to extend his garden. - Credit: Google

A homeowner cannot extend his garden to include agricultural land he owns next to it.

Jason Williams has been told that in no uncertain terms by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Mr Williams had put in a retrospective change at Aldreth Road, Haddenham, where he has a storage shed, pool wall and plant building.

Planning officers say they “do not consider that the amount of land to be included in the change of use to be modest.

“It is the equivalent of 4.8 building plots when considering that the council’s design guide states that building plots should be 300sqm.”

The report says: “The proposal would result in a loss of an area of agricultural land to domestic garden land.

“The section of land is close to the public highway and such a change of use would result in the visible and unjustified incursion of domestic land into the countryside and siting of incidental paraphernalia that such a use carries with it.”

“Encroachment into the countryside resulting in visual harm has already taken place due to the erection of a garden shed and pathway to access it, a 1.8 high metre wall around the swimming pool, a plant building, air source heat pump enclosure and vehicular hardstanding.”

The 1.8-metre-high wall and plant building “are considered to be visually intrusive”.

Their report adds; “It is considered that the proposed change of use is unacceptable in principle and would detrimentally affect the character and appearance of the open field that forms an open green space, framing the domestic curtilage which would be lost.

“The provision of domestic structures already at the site exacerbates the visual harm by encroaching into land considered to be in the countryside.”

Mr Williams, through his agent, had “strongly asserted” that the change of use was in keeping with the “context of the site and the surrounding pattern of development”.

The agent says that Mr Williams “not aware of what the land surrounding his property could be used for.

“A timber storage shed has been constructed on the northeast boundary of the land.

“And a pool plant building with a 1.8m high brick pool wall has also been built on land outside the curtilage of the property.... all of which the applicant seeks permission to retain”.



