Published: 12:26 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM July 12, 2021

Roger Thompson, Director of Housing & Development at Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority cuts the ribbon at Field View, Burwell with representatives from Hastoe, Burwell Parish Council, East Cambridge District Council, AECOM, and DCH Construction. - Credit: Paul Starr

Fourteen homes offering a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and three sold on the open market, have been completed at Burwell.

The scheme, at Field View, became possible through collaborative working between the parish council, Hastoe Housing Association, East Cambs Council and the Combined Authority.

A spokesperson for Hastoe said: “The homes have also been provided in a range of sizes and tenures to meet the needs of local people and families at different stages of their lives”.

The development comprises a mix of 1–4-bedroom houses and two bungalows with eight of the 14 homes made available for affordable rent and three for shared ownership.

Hastoe says all of the affordable homes at Field View were prioritised for local people with a connection to Burwell, such as those living in, working in or having close family in the village.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said that social and affordable housing was a key component of his strategy.

“It’s important to push forward with support and funding for housing projects,” he said.

“To achieve this, we need the help and co-operation of everyone from landowners to parish councillors and house builders to make schemes like this development at Field View come alive.

“Providing people with the opportunity to find homes and to continue to live in their local communities is something I feel very strongly about.”

He added: I’m delighted that we’ve been involved in the development of these new affordable homes in Burwell.”

Hastoe has a long-established history of building new homes in Burwell.

Field View is the housing association’s third development at the site, following the first at the neighbouring Barkways in 1996 and the second at Cornfields in 2008.

The new homes were developed in collaboration with a number of local partners, including architects Parsons & Whittley, contractors Duncan, Cameron & Hutchinson, and employer’s agent AECOM.

Residents celebrate the official opening of Field View, Burwell. - Credit: Paul Starr

Ulrike Maccariello, Development Director at Hastoe, said: “Hastoe’s focus with our recently launched New-Build Standard is to address issues of carbon reduction, fuel poverty, comfort and energy efficiency for our customers.

“These new homes in Burwell meet this through fabric energy-efficiency, air tightness and ventilation which will benefit our residents' long term.”



















