Village leads the way in providing local people with homes
- Credit: Paul Starr
Fourteen homes offering a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and three sold on the open market, have been completed at Burwell.
The scheme, at Field View, became possible through collaborative working between the parish council, Hastoe Housing Association, East Cambs Council and the Combined Authority.
A spokesperson for Hastoe said: “The homes have also been provided in a range of sizes and tenures to meet the needs of local people and families at different stages of their lives”.
The development comprises a mix of 1–4-bedroom houses and two bungalows with eight of the 14 homes made available for affordable rent and three for shared ownership.
Hastoe says all of the affordable homes at Field View were prioritised for local people with a connection to Burwell, such as those living in, working in or having close family in the village.
You may also want to watch:
Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said that social and affordable housing was a key component of his strategy.
“It’s important to push forward with support and funding for housing projects,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest
- 2 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35
- 3 Covid blow to pub forced to close and cancel Euro 2020 final
- 4 Burglars steal cash box from village Co-op
- 5 Man wanted for theft of jewellery
- 6 Mass PCR testing to start after rise in Covid-19 cases
- 7 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
- 8 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
- 9 Fans flock to roar England into Euro 2020 final
- 10 Daughter remembers 'all-round clever lady' after cancer battle
“To achieve this, we need the help and co-operation of everyone from landowners to parish councillors and house builders to make schemes like this development at Field View come alive.
“Providing people with the opportunity to find homes and to continue to live in their local communities is something I feel very strongly about.”
He added: I’m delighted that we’ve been involved in the development of these new affordable homes in Burwell.”
Hastoe has a long-established history of building new homes in Burwell.
Field View is the housing association’s third development at the site, following the first at the neighbouring Barkways in 1996 and the second at Cornfields in 2008.
The new homes were developed in collaboration with a number of local partners, including architects Parsons & Whittley, contractors Duncan, Cameron & Hutchinson, and employer’s agent AECOM.
Ulrike Maccariello, Development Director at Hastoe, said: “Hastoe’s focus with our recently launched New-Build Standard is to address issues of carbon reduction, fuel poverty, comfort and energy efficiency for our customers.
“These new homes in Burwell meet this through fabric energy-efficiency, air tightness and ventilation which will benefit our residents' long term.”