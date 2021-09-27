News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Housing

Name announced for 680 home development

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:08 PM September 27, 2021    Updated: 12:09 PM September 27, 2021
The Quantum Fields project, which will create up to 680 new homes in Littleport, is a joint venture.

The Quantum Fields project, which will create up to 680 new homes in Littleport, is a joint venture by Vistry Group and Evera Homes. Pictured is Emma Fletcher, Managing Director at Evera Homes, with Laura Thomas, Sales Manager at Vistry East Midlands and Angela Perrin Sales Director at Evera Homes - Credit: Vistry Group

A development which is set to create a new 680 home community in Littleport has been named Quantum Fields. 

The name of the development takes its inspiration from Quantum Field Theory, a 20th century theory relating to how different particles interact to make up the building blocks of matter. 

The project, which has been assigned for a 70-acre site off Grange Lane, is a joint venture by Vistry Group and Evera Homes. 

Managing Director of Evera Homes, Emma Fletcher, said: “Quantum Fields are the building blocks for everything in life. 

“The theory refers to the bringing together of two scientific concepts that merge to become a whole new unity. 

You may also want to watch:

“This perfectly describes our joint venture with Vistry and is why we are so excited to be bringing forward Quantum Fields together. 

“At Evera, we have a strong desire to see a sense of community built into developments from the start, with a keen eye on sustainability and ensuring low running costs for customers. 

The Quantum Fields project, which will create up to 680 new homes in Littleport, is a joint venture.

The Quantum Fields project, which will create up to 680 new homes in Littleport, is a joint venture by Vistry Group and Evera Homes. Pictured is Emma and Angela of Evera Homes and Laura of Vistry Group, middle. - Credit: Vistry Group

Most Read

  1. 1 Zero hygiene rating for East Cambs take-away
  2. 2 The Great British Sunday is a rush to the pumps not the piers  
  3. 3 Malaysian-style Fens home leaves Grand Designs viewers in awe
  1. 4 Tories regain Soham seat in East Cambs by-election
  2. 5 Chatteris camel chaos, Wilburton wine and Ely impresario all have a story.  
  3. 6 Frisson of excitement for Nissen as wartime hut sells for £169,000 
  4. 7 ‘Hats off to our amazing bus driver’ - Keli praised for her service
  5. 8 6,000 EU nationals can stay in East Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Pandemic time capsule not to be dug up until 2046
  7. 10 Ledger discovery affords a glimpse of Victorian travel

“Together, with access to green spaces and policy compliant affordable housing levels, we want to change the way large scale developments are delivered. 

“Vistry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the development sector to the scheme. 

“Together, we have a host of skills and knowledge to deliver excellent quality homes in one of East Cambridgeshire's most popular villages.” 

The group chose the name Quantum Fields to reflect the unity and sense of community they hope to create within the new development. 

As well as up to 680 new homes, Quantum Fields will also provide a community hall, public open space, community orchards and retail units. 

Nic Chapman, sales and marketing director at Vistry East Midlands, said: “Quantum Fields will be a dual-branded development offering a mix of both Bovis Homes and Linden Homes house types. 

“This will ensure variety and choice for homebuyers. 

“If detailed plans are approved, we hope to start construction work by the end of this year with a view to welcoming the first residents into their new homes at the beginning of 2022.” 

For more information about Bovis Homes and Linden Homes in Cambridgeshire, visit their websites. 

Littleport News
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Truly spectacular fireworks in Ely - from three years ago - with the cathedral as a backdrop. 

Cambs Live

Fireworks join Christmas lights on the Covid cancelled list for Ely 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Darren Thurling hit 100mph in a 40mph zone while travelling towards the A10 north of Ely 

Cambs Live

100mph, 20-minute police pursuit ends with a crash – and later with jail  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
BMW crash Wisbech

Cambs Live

Drug free, drink free BMW driver crashes into wall 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Dunn, 24, was caught when police were told he had uploaded images of children

Sex offender caught with 76 of most serious child abuse photos

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon