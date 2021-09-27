Published: 12:08 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM September 27, 2021

The Quantum Fields project, which will create up to 680 new homes in Littleport, is a joint venture by Vistry Group and Evera Homes. Pictured is Emma Fletcher, Managing Director at Evera Homes, with Laura Thomas, Sales Manager at Vistry East Midlands and Angela Perrin Sales Director at Evera Homes - Credit: Vistry Group

A development which is set to create a new 680 home community in Littleport has been named Quantum Fields.

The name of the development takes its inspiration from Quantum Field Theory, a 20th century theory relating to how different particles interact to make up the building blocks of matter.

The project, which has been assigned for a 70-acre site off Grange Lane, is a joint venture by Vistry Group and Evera Homes.

Managing Director of Evera Homes, Emma Fletcher, said: “Quantum Fields are the building blocks for everything in life.

“The theory refers to the bringing together of two scientific concepts that merge to become a whole new unity.

“This perfectly describes our joint venture with Vistry and is why we are so excited to be bringing forward Quantum Fields together.

“At Evera, we have a strong desire to see a sense of community built into developments from the start, with a keen eye on sustainability and ensuring low running costs for customers.

The Quantum Fields project, which will create up to 680 new homes in Littleport, is a joint venture by Vistry Group and Evera Homes. Pictured is Emma and Angela of Evera Homes and Laura of Vistry Group, middle. - Credit: Vistry Group

“Together, with access to green spaces and policy compliant affordable housing levels, we want to change the way large scale developments are delivered.

“Vistry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the development sector to the scheme.

“Together, we have a host of skills and knowledge to deliver excellent quality homes in one of East Cambridgeshire's most popular villages.”

The group chose the name Quantum Fields to reflect the unity and sense of community they hope to create within the new development.

As well as up to 680 new homes, Quantum Fields will also provide a community hall, public open space, community orchards and retail units.

Nic Chapman, sales and marketing director at Vistry East Midlands, said: “Quantum Fields will be a dual-branded development offering a mix of both Bovis Homes and Linden Homes house types.

“This will ensure variety and choice for homebuyers.

“If detailed plans are approved, we hope to start construction work by the end of this year with a view to welcoming the first residents into their new homes at the beginning of 2022.”

