The field at Stretham where Larkfleet want to build 64 houses. - Credit: Larkfleet

A Lincolnshire house building group – sold last month to a global investment firm – is behind proposals for 64 homes on a seven acre field at Stretham.

A planning application to East Cambridgeshire District Council has been submitted by Larkfleet of Bourne through their partner firm Allison Homes.

The company says 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable.

Allison Homes says 70 responses were received to a public consultation from 1,365 leaflets sent out.

Of these 60 comments were concerned about access, parked cars on roads and the increase in traffic.

Residents felt “roads around the site are congested and would be exacerbated by the proposed development”.

“Most respondents also commented that the site would bring extra traffic past the primary school on Berry Close, making the road dangerous for school children,” says the company.

“One respondent identified that the extra traffic would exacerbate the problem of High Street being a rat-run.”

Others suggested a revised access from the A10 or installing a roundabout whilst some thought speed bumps or other speed reducing measures should be implemented near the school.

"A lot of respondents commented that the access is not suitable as it is too narrow,” says Allison Homes.

"Many of the comments also mentioned that there are issues with parked cars on local roads such as High Street.

Allison Homes says a transport assessment demonstrates that the new estate would have “a negligible impact on both the operation of the highway network and highway safety.

“The vehicular access arrangement to the proposed development is safe and suitable, being provided off Berry Close via the proposed site access arrangement.”

Noting other measures, the company says it is “therefore concluded that there are no significant existing highway safety issues in any specific location”.

Allison Homes says 27 people feared impact on local services.

“Most respondents commented that the school was too small to accommodate more pupils,” it says.

Allison Homes says East Cambs has “consistently delivered poorly” with house completions and the numbers of affordable homes built has “remained low”.

It added: “Allison Homes welcomes the support for the scheme and agree that the development will bring benefits to the local community.

“These include increased expenditure in the local area as well as a proportion of affordable housing.”















