Drone photos of the house in Wicken to be demolished and replaced after structural issues were discovered - Credit: Arkhi

A £725,000 5-bed detached house built five years ago is to be demolished because of ‘inadequately constructed foundations’.

Architects have asked East Cambridgeshire District Council for permission to replace it.

The house, in Drury Lane, Wicken, was granted planning consent in 2016 with conditions being discharged in 2017.

“But since its recent construction it has unfortunately been subject to some structural movement,” says Arkhi Architects on behalf of the owners.

They’ve told East Cambs Council the problems were caused by “by inadequately constructed foundations leading to a series of cracking to the walls.

“The owners wish to reconstruct the home following an insurance claim”.

The architects hope to “update the external appearance slightly so that it provides a more balanced façade".

East Cambs Council approved the original application even though at the time it was outside the “defined development boundary” of the village.

At the time the council was unable to demonstrate a 5-year supply of housing land (since corrected) which meant permission was more readily obtained providing there were no adverse impacts.

The luxury home was built with high end units, two ovens, wine chiller, wood burning stove and ground floor underfloor heating.