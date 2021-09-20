Published: 10:33 PM September 20, 2021

Accent Homes claim ‘a new proposal in this area would help to enliven and complement this residential setting”. - Credit: ECDC

A company hoping to build a mix of 40 affordable and shared ownership homes in Little Downham says they will ‘enliven’ the area.

Accent Housing says the homes on a five-acre site west of 14 to 20 Ely Road will "create a positive addition”.

In their application to East Cambridgeshire District Council, Accent says “many buildings along Ely Road are starting to look slightly tired and dated.

“A new proposal in this area would help to enliven and complement this residential setting”.

They also promise their homes will have been “carefully positioned to allow adequate separation distances between them, adding to the open nature of the overall proposal”.

“The streets are gently curved to create a more dynamic street scene.

“The alignment of the dwellings has been designed in a manner to follow the street lines, minimising any overshadowing issues.”

In the past year Accent has moved to tackle a shortfall in affordable rented homes to help those whose only option is to look to rent privately “which often means higher costs and less security of tenure”.

It also wants to promote the benefits of shared ownership and has pledged to make it “easy and enjoyable” for its customers.

Their supporting statement says an adjoining development under construction sets a precedent for the varied mix of house types.

Describing the five acres as a “rural exception site”, they say 40 homes will “create a positive addition”.

The site can be accessed via Ely Road (B1411), the main road between Little Downham and Ely.

An existing access road spans off Ely Road through to the north corner of the application site.

“The main pedestrian/vehicular site access along Ely Road is to be repositioned towards the east slightly, which will allow a more efficient residential layout,” says Accent.

A house adjacent to the entrance falls within their ownership and will be demolished.

Accent says a collection existing farm buildings towards the northwest of the site, will also be demolished.

"There is a portion of land to the east of the site which has a covenant of a no build zone,” says Accent.

“Existing trees along much of the site boundary will help to further mask the proposal.

And they claim their proposal “will aim to infill an area that sits between existing residential developments”.

Accent plan 11 x 2-bedroom houses, 23 x 3-bedroom houses and 6 x 4-bedroom houses.







