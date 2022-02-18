Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (inset) hopes the Combined Authority can continue to help “too often forgotten people” after it secured 110 more affordable homes in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: CAPCA/Terry Harris

Dr Nik Johnson hopes the Combined Authority can continue to help “too often forgotten people” after it secured 110 more affordable homes in Cambridgeshire.

New homes, including in Pemberton Park, Witchford and 16 properties in Wicken, have been provided by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s affordable housing programme.

It is progress that Dr Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, hopes can continue to help more residents in need.

“Our affordable homes programme is delivering for those too often forgotten people who up until now have not been able to get on the property ladder,” he said.

“We know the difference good quality affordable homes makes to the wellbeing of people, to their life chances and their health.

“We have built homes that people are bringing up families in, enjoying living in and we continue to have a housing programme that is about building homes for more residents where they need them.”

Many of the new homes are now occupied, with 85 per cent of them offered through the shared ownership scheme.

This means first-time buyers that do not currently own a home can purchase a share in a new build or resales property.

Meanwhile, 15pc of the new homes are rented at below market rent, to enable people to save for a deposit or purchase a home sooner.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson (inset) hopes the Combined Authority can continue to help “too often forgotten people” after it secured 110 more affordable homes in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Terry Harris

Dr Johnson added: “It is crucial we continue to deliver on our affordable and social housing programme to ensure no one is priced out of the region.”

The new affordable homes have been completed at the following sites:

- 35 shared ownership homes at Pemberton Park, Witchford; Sandpit Road, Thorney; Alconbury Weald; Judith Gardens, Huntingdonshire and All Angels in Highfields, Caldecote

- 22 affordable homes, including rent to buy at Alconbury Weald

- 16 affordable homes - 11 affordable rent and 5 shared ownership at Wicken

- 15 affordable rental homes at Great Whyte, Ramsey

- A further 19 units at Alconbury Weald, Parcel 6.

Roger Thompson, director of housing and development at the Combined Authority, said: “We are looking forward to seeing more housing completions in the near future.”