Published: 6:00 AM October 8, 2021

Four £100,000 one-bedroom homes have gone up for sale at the Old Tannery, Forehill, Ely. - Credit: Laragh

Four £100k one-bedroom homes have gone up for sale in Ely.

The properties at the Old Tannery, Forehill, which are currently under construction by Laragh Homes, are expected to be completed by November.

The deadline to submit an application for the properties is October 15.

£100k homes are new-build, 100 per-cent owned, one-bedroom properties.

All applicants will be assessed in line with the allocations policy, which outlines the process for £100k homes in East Cambridgeshire.

You may also want to watch:

Details of this can be found on East Cambridgeshire District Council’s website.

Council leader Councillor Anna Bailey said: “As a council, we are committed to delivering genuinely affordable home ownership opportunities for the people of East Cambridgeshire.

Four £100,000 one-bedroom homes have gone up for sale at the Old Tannery, Forehill, Ely. - Credit: Laragh

"We are incredibly proud to have adopted the £100k homes scheme for the benefit of local people.

“This scheme give us the chance to meet the housing needs of those who would otherwise not be able to buy on the open market in their local area.

"It also really puts an emphasis on prioritising local people.

“The council has worked really hard to develop an Allocations Policy suitable for this scheme.

"I am delighted that we are able to continue offering this scheme for those that need a helping hand onto the property ladder.

“There are only four properties available at this location and I would encourage those interested in applying to check the criteria carefully before submitting their application.

“We appreciate that the demand for these properties is likely to be high.

"I want to reassure residents that we will continue to work tirelessly to provide more affordable home ownership opportunities within the district.”

The discounted market rate stays with the property forever and is applied for any future buyers allowing the scheme to continue benefiting residents in East Cambridgeshire.

More information about the properties and the 100k homes scheme can be found on the council’s website: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/content/%C2%A3100k-homes-east-cambridgeshire

Anyone with questions about the £100k homes scheme should email 100khomes@eastcambs.gov.uk or call 01353 665555.