Plans resubmitted for site in centre of Soham despite refusal six months ago due to parking problems

PUBLISHED: 11:33 12 February 2019

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Archant

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused due to parking and loss of privacy less than six months ago.

The proposed Poppies Mews development in White Hart Lane and Churchgate Street has seen plans amended from nine houses to seven.

Solar panels for heating and hot water have also been added to the design along with a communal waste area.

The development would be made up of two semi-detached and two detached town houses, two flats and a garage conversion to form a three-bed dormer bungalow.

Plans were resubmitted last month after East Cambridgeshire District Council initially refused them in July 2018.

Councillors said that the site would be “injuriously affected” due to privacy and overlooking.

Residents objected over the area already being built up “barely leaving access for emergency vehicles”.

While Soham Parish Council said they had concerns due to “over development” of the site.

Conservation officers said designs were “unimaginative” and could conflict on the conservation area.

But Churchgate (Elite) Developments Ltd insist that there will be “ample off-street parking” and “zero impact” on the surrounding heritage buildings.

A design and access statement reads: “The proposed development will carry a number of features to suit the locality and ensure that the proposals enhance the existing plot and do not have a negative impact on the street scene and conservation area.”

Three Grade II listed buildings dating from 1500 through to the 1920s are to the west of the site.

