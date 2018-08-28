Houses on ‘tranquil’ road in Chettisham to be approved despite ‘strong opposition’ petition from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham are set to be approved despite a petition from 19 residents.

The site in The Hamlet would see the erection of three houses and garages with access.

The application includes two plots on a field next to Church Farm with a third plot located on the existing barn complex.

Planners at East Cambridgeshire District Council are set to approve plans at their committee meeting on January 9.

However, disgruntled residents say they “strictly oppose” houses being built on the land.

Concerns were raised about the potential increase in traffic, light pollution, services “not being able to cope” with more homes and the development not being “appropriate”.

In a petition letter dated December 6, one neighbour writes: “As residents who live in Chettisham we sincerely hope our thoughts, views and strict opposition is considered and taken into account.

“Residents have moved to this Hamlet for the peace and tranquillity it brings and we all feel the same.

“We strictly oppose the planning application for Church Farm, whether it be four, three or even one”.

Four houses were originally on plans but the applicants Jeremy and Katharine Love agreed to remove one plot nearest to the Grade-II listed St Michaels Church.

No details have been provided of the external appearance, layout or landscaping of any of the plots yet.

No objections were received from the highways authority or environmental health.

But a senior trees officer states that “concerns have been raised with the proposal and its impact on the landscape and character of the area, but it has been recognised that the reduction in the number of dwellings with some good design and mitigation will go some way to address this”.

