Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Houses on ‘tranquil’ road in Chettisham to be approved despite ‘strong opposition’ petition from residents

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 January 2019

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham are set to be approved despite a petition from 19 residents. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham are set to be approved despite a petition from 19 residents. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham are set to be approved despite a petition from 19 residents.

The site in The Hamlet would see the erection of three houses and garages with access.

The application includes two plots on a field next to Church Farm with a third plot located on the existing barn complex.

Planners at East Cambridgeshire District Council are set to approve plans at their committee meeting on January 9.

However, disgruntled residents say they “strictly oppose” houses being built on the land.

Concerns were raised about the potential increase in traffic, light pollution, services “not being able to cope” with more homes and the development not being “appropriate”.

In a petition letter dated December 6, one neighbour writes: “As residents who live in Chettisham we sincerely hope our thoughts, views and strict opposition is considered and taken into account.

“Residents have moved to this Hamlet for the peace and tranquillity it brings and we all feel the same.

“We strictly oppose the planning application for Church Farm, whether it be four, three or even one”.

Four houses were originally on plans but the applicants Jeremy and Katharine Love agreed to remove one plot nearest to the Grade-II listed St Michaels Church.

No details have been provided of the external appearance, layout or landscaping of any of the plots yet.

No objections were received from the highways authority or environmental health.

But a senior trees officer states that “concerns have been raised with the proposal and its impact on the landscape and character of the area, but it has been recognised that the reduction in the number of dwellings with some good design and mitigation will go some way to address this”.

Documents from East Cambs District planners add: “This application is for three additional dwellings that would be added to the district’s housing stock and make a contribution towards the shortfall in housing land supply.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Protestors will be at Ely station to campaign against train ticket price rise

Train ticket price rise protest planned for January 2 by members of the Labour Party

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

New Year’s Day 2019: When will shops be open?

A number of supermarkets will be open on New Years day. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Houses on ‘tranquil’ road in Chettisham to be approved despite ‘strong opposition’ petition from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham are set to be approved despite a petition from 19 residents. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cheers! Ely CAMRA to hold 10th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

Ely Winter Beer Festival at The Maltings will take place from January 24. Picture: ARCHANT

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Witcham Judo Club celebrates wonderful first year

Witcham Judo Club members celebrate their success

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists