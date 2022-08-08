OFTEC is encouraging households in Cambridgeshire to do their research before booking in a tradesperson. - Credit: OFTEC

Households in Cambridgeshire are being urged to remain vigilant this summer after many have been targeted by rogue traders.

The warning comes amid concerns that ‘cowboy tradespeople’ are seeking to take advantage of consumers looking to cut back on the cost of home improvement or maintenance work in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis.

Unqualified individuals may impersonate heating technicians, plumbers, and other skilled tradespeople.

In response, OFTEC, a registration body for off-gas grid heating, is encouraging households in Cambridgeshire to do their research before booking in a tradesperson.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “As the cost-of-living increases, many consumers are understandably trying to save money wherever they can.

“Rogue traders are sadly using this situation to target households with pressure selling and shoddy workmanship.”

He added: “Don’t be afraid to ask for their credentials. If genuine, a trader will be more than happy to prove their identity and qualification details.”