Housebuilder behind King's Meadow development in Ely urges residents to take part in £12,000 community fund

Redrow Homes presenting schoolchildren with a hedgehog house. Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A housebuilder behind the King's Meadow development in Ely is encouraging residents to apply for their annual £12,000 community fund.

Redrow Homes South Midlands, who are building on Kings Avenue in the city, are once again offering £1,000 every month for a year to community initiatives within their region.

The initiative aims to support local organisations and individuals and has provided funds for various causes, from funding a new sports surface for schools to supporting a local foodbank.

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: "We were overwhelmed with the success of last year's community fund, so we knew we had to renew the initiative for another year.

"Whether you're a volunteer at a local charity or a community group that makes a difference to the area, we'd like to encourage everyone to share their story with us.

"We're looking forward to hearing how we can help people in Ely and the surrounding areas."

The fund closes on Monday, April 13. For details on how to apply, visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/promo/south-midlands-community-fund.

