Housebuilder behind King's Meadow development in Ely urges residents to take part in £12,000 community fund

PUBLISHED: 12:47 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 28 February 2020

Redrow Homes presenting schoolchildren with a hedgehog house. Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY

Redrow Homes presenting schoolchildren with a hedgehog house. Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY

A housebuilder behind the King's Meadow development in Ely is encouraging residents to apply for their annual £12,000 community fund.

Redrow Homes South Midlands, who are building on Kings Avenue in the city, are once again offering £1,000 every month for a year to community initiatives within their region.

The initiative aims to support local organisations and individuals and has provided funds for various causes, from funding a new sports surface for schools to supporting a local foodbank.

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: "We were overwhelmed with the success of last year's community fund, so we knew we had to renew the initiative for another year.

"Whether you're a volunteer at a local charity or a community group that makes a difference to the area, we'd like to encourage everyone to share their story with us.

"We're looking forward to hearing how we can help people in Ely and the surrounding areas."

The fund closes on Monday, April 13. For details on how to apply, visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/promo/south-midlands-community-fund.

'Small number' of Ely College students taken ill after skiing trip to coronavirus-hit northern Italy told to stay home

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

Two injured after lorry and car crash on A142 Witcham Toll junction – road closures in place

Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a lorry and car at Witcham Toll, A142. Picture: Google Maps

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there's nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

'Arsonists' torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

