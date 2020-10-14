Advanced search

Cambridgeshire charity benefits from generous donation by Ely housebuilder

PUBLISHED: 13:17 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 14 October 2020

A charity which provides support to young families in Cambridgeshire has received a generous donation.

Home-Start Cambridgeshire received £920 from Redrow Homes South Midlands, which is building the King’s Meadow development on Kings Avenue in Ely, as it continues to support families with young children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will enable the charity, which promotes the welfare of families with young children, to increase its capacity as well as provide household items such as stairgates to keep children safe while at home.

Marney Connor, senior coordinator at Home-Start Cambridgeshire, said: “The donation will make such a difference to the lives of local families, and we’d like to say a big thank you to Redrow Homes South Midlands for its support.”

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Home-Start Cambridgeshire’s initiative, which provides a vital service to those living in the area.

“The pandemic is impacting people in many ways, and we are proud to be able to play our part in supporting local people though these challenging times.”

