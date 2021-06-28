Published: 3:25 PM June 28, 2021

The south roaming fire engine and a crew from Cambridge, along with crews from Newmarket and Mildenhall in Suffolk, were called to a fire on Grantchester Rise in Burwell. - Credit: Cambs FRS

Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, including the south roaming fire engine, tackled a home kitchen blaze at the weekend.

Crews from Cambridge, Newmarket and Mildenhall in Suffolk were called to the fire on Grantchester Rise in Burwell on Saturday (June 26).

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.25pm firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

“A female casualty was given first aid at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.

You may also want to watch:

“The crews returned to their stations by 3.50pm and the cause of the fire was accidental.”