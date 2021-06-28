Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk battle kitchen blaze
- Credit: Cambs FRS
Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, including the south roaming fire engine, tackled a home kitchen blaze at the weekend.
Crews from Cambridge, Newmarket and Mildenhall in Suffolk were called to the fire on Grantchester Rise in Burwell on Saturday (June 26).
A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.25pm firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a house.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
“A female casualty was given first aid at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.
“The crews returned to their stations by 3.50pm and the cause of the fire was accidental.”
