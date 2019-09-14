Advanced search

Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse Show 2019: Tractor-restoring family win again in annual show's competition

14 September, 2019 - 09:30
The Housden family at this year’s Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse Show where they scooped the Best Presented International prize. Picture: Supplied

A family of tractor fans from the Fens scooped another award at this year's Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse Show.

The Housden family, who have history growing up on a farm in Chittering, entered their International B275 tractor and scooped the 'Best Presented' prize.

Sophie Housden, niece of tractor owner Nigel, is learning the ropes of the family motto to be able to 'fix everything'.

Ms Housden said: "My uncle and his brothers have grew up being able to fix anything which led my uncle to buy a couple of tractor projects that he has on the go.

"Then my auntie brought my uncle the international fully restored as a 50th birthday present but it was me who encouraged my uncle to let us take it to Haddenham.

"I've become my uncle's apprentice I suppose and I'm wanting to learn about the mechanics behind the tractor and not just driving it. And so far I loved everything."

Last year, the family scooped best newcomer as they made their festival debut.

Ms Housden added: "We were shocked and delighted with the win this year. Our whole family wore red Housden tractors hats.

"We have future plans of entering local plowing competitions and maybe more steam rallies."

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Woman three times over legal alcohol limit banned from driving after mounting the pavement and grass verges in Ely

Paula Smith of Little Downham has been banned from driving after being three times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Google Maps / Earth 3D

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

