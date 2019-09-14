Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse Show 2019: Tractor-restoring family win again in annual show's competition

The Housden family at this year's Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse Show where they scooped the Best Presented International prize. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A family of tractor fans from the Fens scooped another award at this year's Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse Show.

The Housden family, who have history growing up on a farm in Chittering, entered their International B275 tractor and scooped the 'Best Presented' prize.

Sophie Housden, niece of tractor owner Nigel, is learning the ropes of the family motto to be able to 'fix everything'.

Ms Housden said: "My uncle and his brothers have grew up being able to fix anything which led my uncle to buy a couple of tractor projects that he has on the go.

"Then my auntie brought my uncle the international fully restored as a 50th birthday present but it was me who encouraged my uncle to let us take it to Haddenham.

"I've become my uncle's apprentice I suppose and I'm wanting to learn about the mechanics behind the tractor and not just driving it. And so far I loved everything."

Last year, the family scooped best newcomer as they made their festival debut.

Ms Housden added: "We were shocked and delighted with the win this year. Our whole family wore red Housden tractors hats.

"We have future plans of entering local plowing competitions and maybe more steam rallies."