Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has received enough funding to go towards areas such as research on staff infection and iPads for families with sick relatives through the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT). The donations have, so far, made a difference to patients and staff through ACT’s emergency appeal, and the hospital does not want the support to stop. One of those that has benefitted from funding is Sarah Jayne Rodwell, a ward clerk for the haematology oncology ward (C10) who performs tasks ranging from collecting medication to taking to patients’ family members. She said: “The donations have been amazing. I especially love to read the messages that come with the fruit donation boxes for staff. “On C10, for the patients who are unable to leave their side room, ACT funds a ‘tuck trolley’ providing lots of treats and snacks, which has been invaluable during the pandemic. “This is a small joy for the patients at this difficult time as they can’t have visitors and family, so we’re trying to keep their spirits high.” From storing donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to manufacturing face shields, the procurement and supply chain department plays a key role for sourcing and buying goods across the hospital. It also helps ACT ensure that items are safe to use and provide good value for money. Ian Hooper, director of the procurement and supply chain, said: “I have been really impressed with the passion and commitment staff across the department have demonstrated, with a determination to ensure that that the front line is well supported.” Existing services have been affected by COVID-19 as pressure on staff and hospital continues to grow. However, ACT aims to fund ideas that the NHS cannot, such as research projects like remote diagnostic hearing and an app to help children understand what coming to hospital will feel like when seeing staff in PPE and social distancing. Shelly Thake, CEO of ACT, said: “ACT not only funds vital work connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues to fund research, services, equipment and innovative technology throughout the hospital for the benefit of patients and staff. “We simply could not achieve these things without incredible support from the public and there is still much more that can be done to make the hospital even better.” For more information and to donate, visit https://www.helpyourhospital.co.uk/fundraise, or text NHSHEROES followed by your chosen amount to 70085.

Advanced search

Cambridgeshire hospital calls for more support to help staff beyond coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:54 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 18 June 2020

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as those on the procurement and supply chain. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as those on the procurement and supply chain. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Archant

A Cambridgeshire hospital is encouraging more people to keep fundraising to help staff through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond after already receiving vital donations.

Addenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as Sarah Jayne Rodwell (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIEDAddenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as Sarah Jayne Rodwell (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has received enough funding to go towards areas such as research on staff infection and iPads for families with sick relatives through the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT).

The donations have, so far, made a difference to patients and staff through ACT’s emergency appeal, and the hospital does not want the support to stop.

One of those that has benefitted from funding is Sarah Jayne Rodwell, a ward clerk for the haematology oncology ward (C10) who performs tasks ranging from collecting medication to taking to patients’ family members.

She said: “The donations have been amazing. I especially love to read the messages that come with the fruit donation boxes for staff.

“On C10, for the patients who are unable to leave their side room, ACT funds a ‘tuck trolley’ providing lots of treats and snacks, which has been invaluable during the pandemic.

“This is a small joy for the patients at this difficult time as they can’t have visitors and family, so we’re trying to keep their spirits high.”

From storing donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to manufacturing face shields, the procurement and supply chain department plays a key role for sourcing and buying goods across the hospital.

It also helps ACT ensure that items are safe to use and provide good value for money.

Ian Hooper, director of the procurement and supply chain, said: “I have been really impressed with the passion and commitment staff across the department have demonstrated, with a determination to ensure that that the front line is well supported.”

Existing services have been affected by COVID-19 as pressure on staff and hospital continues to grow.

However, ACT aims to fund ideas that the NHS cannot, such as research projects like remote diagnostic hearing and an app to help children understand what coming to hospital will feel like when seeing staff in PPE and social distancing.

Shelly Thake, CEO of ACT, said: “ACT not only funds vital work connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues to fund research, services, equipment and innovative technology throughout the hospital for the benefit of patients and staff.

“We simply could not achieve these things without incredible support from the public and there is still much more that can be done to make the hospital even better.”

For more information and to donate, visit https://www.helpyourhospital.co.uk/fundraise, or text NHSHEROES followed by your chosen amount to 70085.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Most Read

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Jail for drug dealer who was found in caravan with cocaine worth £3,700

Dean Kerry, of High Street, Cherry Hinton was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on June 17 after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. Picture: POLICE

Cambridgeshire hospital calls for more support to help staff beyond coronavirus pandemic

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as those on the procurement and supply chain. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Ely Business Awards 2020: Our top tips and why now is a great time to enter

Here is why you should enter our Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards this year. Picture: Ian Carter/Archant

Police receive thousands of silent 999 calls

Police say they have dealth with thousands of silent 999 calls in the last few months.

Town’s market reopening marred by ‘violent incident’

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain
Drive 24