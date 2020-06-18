Cambridgeshire hospital calls for more support to help staff beyond coronavirus pandemic

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as those on the procurement and supply chain. Pictures: SUPPLIED Archant

A Cambridgeshire hospital is encouraging more people to keep fundraising to help staff through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond after already receiving vital donations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Addenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as Sarah Jayne Rodwell (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED Addenbrooke�s Hospital in Cambridge is calling for more donations to help staff beyond the coronavirus pandemic, where donations have already benefitted hospital staff, such as Sarah Jayne Rodwell (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED

Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge has received enough funding to go towards areas such as research on staff infection and iPads for families with sick relatives through the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT).

The donations have, so far, made a difference to patients and staff through ACT’s emergency appeal, and the hospital does not want the support to stop.

One of those that has benefitted from funding is Sarah Jayne Rodwell, a ward clerk for the haematology oncology ward (C10) who performs tasks ranging from collecting medication to taking to patients’ family members.

She said: “The donations have been amazing. I especially love to read the messages that come with the fruit donation boxes for staff.

“On C10, for the patients who are unable to leave their side room, ACT funds a ‘tuck trolley’ providing lots of treats and snacks, which has been invaluable during the pandemic.

“This is a small joy for the patients at this difficult time as they can’t have visitors and family, so we’re trying to keep their spirits high.”

From storing donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to manufacturing face shields, the procurement and supply chain department plays a key role for sourcing and buying goods across the hospital.

It also helps ACT ensure that items are safe to use and provide good value for money.

Ian Hooper, director of the procurement and supply chain, said: “I have been really impressed with the passion and commitment staff across the department have demonstrated, with a determination to ensure that that the front line is well supported.”

Existing services have been affected by COVID-19 as pressure on staff and hospital continues to grow.

However, ACT aims to fund ideas that the NHS cannot, such as research projects like remote diagnostic hearing and an app to help children understand what coming to hospital will feel like when seeing staff in PPE and social distancing.

Shelly Thake, CEO of ACT, said: “ACT not only funds vital work connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues to fund research, services, equipment and innovative technology throughout the hospital for the benefit of patients and staff.

“We simply could not achieve these things without incredible support from the public and there is still much more that can be done to make the hospital even better.”

For more information and to donate, visit https://www.helpyourhospital.co.uk/fundraise, or text NHSHEROES followed by your chosen amount to 70085.