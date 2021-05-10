Published: 4:53 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 4:58 PM May 10, 2021

A dozen iPads have been delivered to Addenbrooke's Critical Care Unit in Cambridge after a fundraiser was launched in memory of firefighter Danny Granger, who was treated there. From back left: Jill Hyde, Mel, Katie, Margaret and critical care staff. Front: Matt Scruby. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A fundraiser launched by the family of an on-call firefighter who died of Covid-19 has helped deliver numerous iPads to the place he was treated.

Twelve iPads have been handed to the Addenbrooke's Critical Care Unit in Cambridge today (Monday), where Danny Granger of Cottenham Fire Station was treated for several weeks after contracting the virus.

Jill Hyde, critical care clinical nurse specialist from Addenbrooke's Hospital, said: “We are thrilled to receive the iPads and really grateful to Danny’s family for thinking of us.”

The family of Mr Granger, who died in hospital in February, asked for help from his colleague and close friend Matt Scruby to set up an online fundraising page in his memory.

The page, set up to help Mr Granger’s family buy more iPads for the hospital, has since raised over £6,650 including an additional £500 collected by the Premier store in Cottenham.

Danny Granger (pictured), who served at Cottenham Fire Station for 22 years, died in February after a battle with Covid-19. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Katie, Mr Granger’s sister, said: “When Daniel was in hospital, the only way we could see or speak to him was when the nursing staff were able to use an iPad to video call us.

“But with few iPads to go round, it was difficult.

"The nurses were brilliant and did everything they could including using their own phones to help us keep in touch with Daniel, so we wanted to do something to help them and others in our situation.”

The iPads are engraved with Mr Granger’s name and will enable patients to listen to music, watch television and use relaxation apps to aid their physical and mental recovery while in critical care.

The devices will also include ‘my ICU voice’ software for ventilated patients unable to talk to use as a communication tool and to describe their symptoms.

Not only that, but £375 will be donated to each of the charities that Danny supported: RNLI, Prostate Cancer UK, Diabetes UK, Royal British Legion, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Dementia UK, British Heart Foundation and Guide Dogs.

Katie added: “These last few months have been incredibly difficult for everyone, but people’s generosity towards this cause and the support we have received has been a huge comfort.

“He was so thoughtful and would do anything for anyone so it seemed a fitting way for him to be remembered.”

Danny is survived by his mum Margaret, sister Katie and brother-in-law Mel.

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3vTIh0p.