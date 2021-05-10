Over £6,600 in memory of Danny Granger helps deliver hospital iPads
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
A fundraiser launched by the family of an on-call firefighter who died of Covid-19 has helped deliver numerous iPads to the place he was treated.
Twelve iPads have been handed to the Addenbrooke's Critical Care Unit in Cambridge today (Monday), where Danny Granger of Cottenham Fire Station was treated for several weeks after contracting the virus.
Jill Hyde, critical care clinical nurse specialist from Addenbrooke's Hospital, said: “We are thrilled to receive the iPads and really grateful to Danny’s family for thinking of us.”
The family of Mr Granger, who died in hospital in February, asked for help from his colleague and close friend Matt Scruby to set up an online fundraising page in his memory.
The page, set up to help Mr Granger’s family buy more iPads for the hospital, has since raised over £6,650 including an additional £500 collected by the Premier store in Cottenham.
Katie, Mr Granger’s sister, said: “When Daniel was in hospital, the only way we could see or speak to him was when the nursing staff were able to use an iPad to video call us.
“But with few iPads to go round, it was difficult.
You may also want to watch:
"The nurses were brilliant and did everything they could including using their own phones to help us keep in touch with Daniel, so we wanted to do something to help them and others in our situation.”
The iPads are engraved with Mr Granger’s name and will enable patients to listen to music, watch television and use relaxation apps to aid their physical and mental recovery while in critical care.
Most Read
- 1 Defeated mayor on 'incredible' and 'some truly awful' people he met
- 2 Villagers 'clap for Dr Nik' to celebrate mayoralty victory
- 3 Lib Dem gains in East Cambs send shivers down county Tories spine
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in her 70s
- 5 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
- 6 Dr Nik 'over the moon' after pulling off shock Labour victory
- 7 Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride
- 8 Village-wide pyjama day raises £1,600 for Cambridge's new children’s hospital
- 9 Firefighters tackle deliberate barn blaze for more than four hours
- 10 Prosecuted drone pilot breached Civil Aviation Authority regulations
The devices will also include ‘my ICU voice’ software for ventilated patients unable to talk to use as a communication tool and to describe their symptoms.
Not only that, but £375 will be donated to each of the charities that Danny supported: RNLI, Prostate Cancer UK, Diabetes UK, Royal British Legion, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Dementia UK, British Heart Foundation and Guide Dogs.
Katie added: “These last few months have been incredibly difficult for everyone, but people’s generosity towards this cause and the support we have received has been a huge comfort.
“He was so thoughtful and would do anything for anyone so it seemed a fitting way for him to be remembered.”
Danny is survived by his mum Margaret, sister Katie and brother-in-law Mel.
To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3vTIh0p.