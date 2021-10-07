News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Inspired chaplain turns patients' memories into poetry

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:04 PM October 7, 2021   
Rev Phil Sharkey of Addenbrooke's Hospital Cambridge

The Reverend Phil Sharkey has launched a new poetry book inspired by conversations with patients living with dementia. - Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

A hospital chaplain has turned hours of conversations he had with patients living with dementia into a poetry book. 

The Reverend Phil Sharkey listened to the recollections of 30 patients at Addenbrooke’s and Rosie Hospitals in Cambridge. 

From this, he decided to craft key words from those patients into verses they might like to have written, and used those words for his book, ‘Words to Remember – Poems Lost and Found’. 

“Many older people can remember learning, by heart, well known poems at school,” said Rev Sharkey.  

“These are by Rudyard Kipling, Edward Lear, or Henry Longfellow or, going back even further, nursery rhymes and limericks.” 

The book has been launched on National Poetry Day today (Thursday), which hopes to be of interest to those with loved ones living with dementia and those working with dementia patients. 

Rev Sharkey’s work is also expected to be used for teaching at Addenbrooke’s Hospital. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mug off says council – and don’t even think of comparing it to Banksy! 
  2. 2 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
  3. 3 Motorist left 'unable to get to work for two days' amid fuel crisis
  1. 4 Construction student in awards finals - three years after suffering brain injury
  2. 5 Christmas comes early as festive lights couple hold trial switch-on
  3. 6 Handcuffed couple enter record books in London Marathon
  4. 7 Rapist jailed for four years over historic sexual abuse
  5. 8 Corkers plan to restore factory to former glory
  6. 9 Tattoo images could unlock mystery of man found dead
  7. 10 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock  

“Some (patients) had speech, but it was difficult to discern a coherence in the broken and lost words that they used to describe themselves and their experience,” he said.  

The Rev Phil Sharkey of Addenbrooke's Hospital Cambridge

The Reverend Phil Sharkey listened to the recollections of 30 patients at Addenbrooke’s and Rosie Hospitals in Cambridge to compile his poetry book. - Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

“Some had no speech at all but listened and observed well to what was said and going on around them.”   

Rev Sharkey found himself isolated at home when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, working through Zoom and telephone. 

So, the poet, 70, returned to each poem and wrote one from himself in reply. 

Part of one of the poems, ‘Finger food – no sauce’ reads:  

'“Finger foods – no sauce” (sign over bed)  

A beckon over  

(sit beside me)  

Eye engagement and smile  

(hello and welcome)  

Pointing to a biscuit and fumbling  

(can you open this?)  

I open and offer a “Rich Shortie” – which  

He takes in arthritis cradled fingers, and  

Guides erratically to gaping toothless mouth.'

In reply, Rev Sharkey wrote: 

'Words for the wordless, food for the fingers,  

Crumbs for the soul,  

Thank you for inviting me in with smile  

Salve, not sauce.  

Silence shared, gestured guidance to deeper  

Communication,  

Your gathered fragments fed from a multitude of  

Memories.  

Who needs sauce with such rich recollections?'

‘Words to Remember – Poems Lost and Found’ is available in ring-bound paperback priced £10 and all proceeds will go to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust. 

For more information, email: phil.sharkey@addenbrookes.nhs.uk  

Addenbrooke's Hospital
Books
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 24-year-old man from Ely has received over 20 PCN parking notices from NCP parking after parking in Ely station

Man receives 20 parking fines despite 'paying online each time'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Boat blaze Ely

Cambs Live | Video

Watch the moment firefighters tackle riverside boat blaze

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Collection

Teddy boys in Soham, war memorials at Doddington, stackers and thatchers...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Government Reserve Fuel Tankers sit idle at Cambridgeshire storage facility., Fenstanton, Cambridge

Cambs Live | Video

Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon