Video

Horse reunited with owners after getting stuck in river at Sutton Gault

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE. Archant

A horse was reunited with its owners after fire crews came to the rescue when it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One crew from Chatteris, another from Huntingdon and two from Cambridge were called to rescue the horse from the river on Bury Lane,.

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: "Crews arrived to find a horse stuck in the water. "Wearing in-water gear, firefighters secured the horse using a head collar and water rescue equipment to bring it safely on land.

The horse was safely removed from the water by firefighters and left with its owners. Great job everyone."

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE. A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.

The rescue happened at around 8.10pm last night (Wednesday August 7) and crews returned back to their stations by 10.45pm.

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE. A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.

You may also want to watch: