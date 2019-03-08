Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Horse reunited with owners after getting stuck in river at Sutton Gault

PUBLISHED: 15:08 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 08 August 2019

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.

Archant

A horse was reunited with its owners after fire crews came to the rescue when it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely.

One crew from Chatteris, another from Huntingdon and two from Cambridge were called to rescue the horse from the river on Bury Lane,.

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: "Crews arrived to find a horse stuck in the water. "Wearing in-water gear, firefighters secured the horse using a head collar and water rescue equipment to bring it safely on land.

The horse was safely removed from the water by firefighters and left with its owners. Great job everyone."

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.

The rescue happened at around 8.10pm last night (Wednesday August 7) and crews returned back to their stations by 10.45pm.

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Littleport man to appear in court over multiple offences, including burglary

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE

Fire crews called out to tackle blazing car in Ely - the cause ‘was deliberate’

Fire fighters tackled a blazing car that was deliberately set alight in Ely last night. Image; ARCHANT

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Littleport man to appear in court over multiple offences, including burglary

David Harley will appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in relation to numerous offences, including burglary. Picture: ARCHANT

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE

Fire crews called out to tackle blazing car in Ely - the cause ‘was deliberate’

Fire fighters tackled a blazing car that was deliberately set alight in Ely last night. Image; ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Road reconstruction to close the A1101 in Littleport for six weeks

Five major roads in Cambridgeshire –will be resurfaced to improve conditions for motorists. This picture shows the works sign on the A1101 Mildenhall Road. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Justice for paedophile’s victim who got laughed at 23 years ago when he confronted his abuser - tonight his abuser is behind bars

15 years for paedophile Brian Heron at Cambridge Crown Court. His victim was abused hundreds of times, the court heard, in the early 1980s. But justice finally caught up with Heron. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Rush hour service from Ely to Norwich affected after herd of deer hit by train in Norfolk

Disruption today on services from Ely to Norwich after a herd of deer hit a train at Thetford. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fire crews called out to tackle blazing car in Ely - the cause ‘was deliberate’

Fire fighters tackled a blazing car that was deliberately set alight in Ely last night. Image; ARCHANT

Horse reunited with owners after getting stuck in river at Sutton Gault

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in the river at Sutton Gault near Ely. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists