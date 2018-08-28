Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Newmarket family of five now homeless following horror house blaze

PUBLISHED: 13:01 31 January 2019

A family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

A family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

A family of five from Newmarket have been found temporary housing after a fire that started in an upstairs bedroom quickly spread and caused extensive damage to the rest of the house.

A family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIREA family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

Firefighters from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, including two crews from Newmarket attended the blaze on Charles Close on Sunday evening.

It was the same blaze that firefighters from Burwell had also been called out to attend but were prevented from doing so after thieves had broken into their fire station and stole vital cutting equipment.

The Newmarket house was the home of Dona Martin and her four young children who all managed to safely evacuate the home just after 11.15pm.

Friends and supporters have shown their support on social media, with one friend setting up a Go Fund Me page which has already raised more than £450 for the family.

A family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIREA family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

Samantha Harrison, who organised the fundraiser, said: “They [Dona’s family] only have the clothes they got out the house in the early hours of this morning, their PJ’s.

“I’m starting this page to help raise as much as possible so we can get the family back to a normal life as soon as possible. Please even if you can only donate a £1 it all helps.”

It took firefighters, using six special appliances, more than two hours to extinguish the blaze. They used jets, fans and a ‘multistar ariel appliance’.

Following the break-in at Burwell Fire Station, chief fire officer Chris Strickland said: “How anyone can steal life-saving equipment from an emergency service is just beyond me.

A family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIREA family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

“Luckily everyone was out of the house safely at the incident in Newmarket and we were able to send a crew from Soham to support Newmarket who responded quickly.

“When responding to an incident, every second counts. It is vitally important our crews are able to get to an emergency as quickly as possible.

“Had there been an incident more locally, the delay in responding could have been much more significant.”

Samantha has updated her fundraising page this morning (January 31); she said that Dona and her children had been given a two bed house temporarily.

A family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIREA family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

She added: “Unfortunately she didn’t have home insurance so she now has to buy furniture, beds and kitchen appliances for the temporary house.

“As of yet her home is unsafe to enter and very unlikely to salvage anything. Any support is greatly appreciated.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-harrison-5

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Newmarket family of five now homeless following horror house blaze

A family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

Car causes traffic chaos on A11 slip road from M11 after it caught fire while driving during rush hour

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Three car crash on A14 between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy

Police are advising motorists to avoid the A14 eastbound between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy this morning due to a three-vehicle collision. Picture: CAMBS TRAVEL NEWS.

Underground electrical box catches fire and closes Soham High Street

An underground electrical box caught fire and closed the High Street in Soham on Wednesday (January 30). The road was then closed to all traffic between The Fountain and Red Lion Square. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists