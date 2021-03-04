Published: 1:32 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM March 4, 2021

“The consequences of his actions left a man with serious injuries but could have been so much worse" say police.. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police released stark photos of a crash to warn motorists of the dangers of leaving home with windscreens still frozen.

One such driver was given a seven-month suspended sentence this week for causing a collision which left the driver he crashed into with serious injuries.

PC Ian Swales, who investigated the collision, said: “It is almost beyond belief that a driver decided to set off for work without being able to see in front of him when driving.

“The consequences of his actions left a man with serious injuries but could have been so much worse.

“This case serves as a reminder for everyone to take those extra minutes to make sure your windscreen is clear before setting off.”

Crash caused by driver leaving home without defrosting windscreen - Credit: Cambs Police

Vlad Pasat, of St Ives, failed to clear the frozen windscreen properly on his BMW 330. Police said this left him with approximately 50 per cent visibility through the bottom of his windscreen as he began driving.

Moments later his BMW 330 crashed into the path of a Porsche; the driver had to be freed by firefighters. Hospital tests revealed he had a shattered femur.

The man has since recovered from his injury though still suffers with pain.

Horror crash all because BMW driver left home with frozen windscreen - Credit: Cambs Police

Pasat was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on March 3 where he was handed seven months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 175 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for two years.