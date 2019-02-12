Advanced search

Newmarket student Hope Dudley to take the stage at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

PUBLISHED: 08:30 21 February 2019

Former King’s Ely student Hope Dudley (pictured) is set to take the stage at the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts. Picture: SUPPLIED

A former King’s Ely student is set to take the stage at one of Britain’s most prestigious performing arts schools.

Hope Dudley will be performing at the Six on Six Contemporary Theatre Festival from March 4 to 12 held at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

The 17-year-old from Newmarket is a student on the sixth form acting course at Tring Park. Former pupils include film stars such as Lily James and Daisy Ridley.

The festival will see students perform six plays in six days at Tring Park’s own Markova Theatre in the grounds of the school.

Ed Applewhite, director of drama, said: “The festival is a hugely ambitious undertaking by our students, and the plays we have chosen push them to explore the depths of their acting skills.

“It is the ninth year that we have undertaken the festival and our students have learnt a lot from the experience, and the plays have proved to very popular with our audiences.”

Other famous students include Jessica Brown-Findlay of Downton Abbey and singer-songwriter Ella Henderson, who rose to fame on The X Factor.

