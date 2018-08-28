Advanced search

Sixteen affordable homes completed in Littleport

PUBLISHED: 14:59 31 January 2019

Development of 16 homes to help local families who struggle to find long term affordable housing has been completed in Littleport. Picture: CHS

Development of 16 homes to help local families who struggle to find long term affordable housing has been completed in Littleport. Picture: CHS

Archant

A development of 16 homes to help local people who struggle to find long term affordable housing has been completed in Littleport.

Eleven families have already moved into the site which has been built due to funding from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s (CAPCA) affordable housing programme.

It allowed charitable housing association CHS Group to build the homes which will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership to local people.

Five have also been sold through shared ownership.

Nigel Howlett, CHS chief executive, said: “We are delighted that these homes are now available to local families and we thank the combined authority and Homes England for providing funding to enable the development to get off the ground.”

CAPCA negotiated £170 million in funding for affordable housing in 2017 as part of the devolution deal.

It comes as CHS already had strong connections with Littleport – providing more than 60 affordable homes in the village.

Roger Thompson, director of housing and development at the combined authority, said: “The combined authority’s housing programme is an ambitious one – we have a challenge from government to deliver an additional 2,000 new affordable homes by 2022.”

