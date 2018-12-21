Advanced search

Ely-based Labour-tech joins forces with The Lighthouse Centre to help the city’s homeless

21 December, 2018 - 10:46
Keith Wilson (right) and Giles Cornell (left) – Ely-based Labour-tech Recruitment is doing their bit to help the homeless in the city. Picture: LABOUR-TECH

Local company Labour-tech Recruitment has teamed up with The Lighthouse Centre to help out Ely’s homeless this Christmas.

The centre, based in the city, provides a range of help including home packs, food parcels and a winter night shelter.

Labour-tech has so far provided comfortable and practical beds for the night shelter and they will continue to support and help fundraise for the homeless in Ely in 2019.

Keith Wilson, owner and managing director of Labour-tech, met with Giles Cornell and Zoe Cutter from The Lighthouse Centre.

Giles said: “Once an individual has been at our night shelter, we can ensure they have support seeking external advice.

“This ranges from housing, jobs, mental health, debt management, drug and alcohol problems, legal and other issues.”

For more information about how you can help or to make a donation, contact The Lighthouse Centre on 01353 662228.

